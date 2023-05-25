Samantha Weinstein, 'Carrie' Star and Voice Actress, Dead at 28

Canadian actress Samantha Weinstein has died at the age of 28. Her loved ones shared the news on social media that the performer, who appeared as Heather in the 2013 remake of the horror film Carrie and who leant her voice to a variety of cartoons, had died after a lengthy battle with cancer.

"Sam died on May 14th at 11:25am surrounded by her loved ones at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto," the Instagram post, which featured smiling photos of Weinstein edited to look like she was floating in a galaxy, read. "After two and a half years of cancer treatment, and a lifetime of jet setting around the world, voicing a plethora of cartoon animals, making music, and knowing more about life than most people ever will, she is off on her next adventure."

Weinstein tied the knot with her husband, Michael Knutson, in October 2022 amid her cancer battle.

The couple recently traveled to Japan on a belated honeymoon, which Weinstein posted about earlier this month.

"ITS JAPAN TIME EVERYONE!! This will be the first of manyyyyy Japan posts from our honeymoon! 🎌💕" Weinstein wrote. "We flew FIRST CLASS BABY!!! The champagne was flowing and they served this soup that I swear to god was made of childrens tears 🤌 I actually SLEPT like for real on a plane for the first time - it was kinda like sleeping in a car seat that went all the way down, but when I woke up we had less than 2 hours till we landed and I felt AMAZING. Worth it for the 13 hour time difference 😪"

Weinstein previously wrote an essay about being diagnosed with a rare ovarian cancer at the age of 25, sharing she met her future husband a week after the diagnosis.

"Getting cancer is the worst thing that’s ever happened to me, but in the strangest of ways it has also been the best thing," she wrote in July 2022. "I have more love in my life and for myself than I ever could have imagined, and I see every day as a gift."

