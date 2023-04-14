Put on your party hats and throw some confetti: Sam's Club is turning 40!

To honor the special occasion, the bulk-sales retailer is throwing a birthday celebration event for all. Get into the party spirit because Sam's Club is gifting $40 off both of their prestigious Sam's Club membership options. If you're not yet a Sam's Club member, this is seriously the best time to sign up.

The Sam's Club "Club Member" membership — regularly $50 — is only $10 during the birthday event. A Club Member membership includes access to Sam's Club's incredible online and in-store savings. The "Plus Member" membership, which includes even more awesome perks like early shopping hours and free online delivery, is also $40 off, so instead of the standard $110 annual cost, the Plus membership is just $70.

Surprise! Membership discounts aren't the only thing Sam's Club is offering during its spectacular birthday celebration. Depending on your spot on their tour, your Sam's Club will have outdoor games and food trucks to revel in this impressive milestone. Mark your calendar, because Sam's Club will be the hottest shopping spot in town.

The celebration continues inside the store with some of the best deals of the year as a birthday gift to Sam's Club members. Shoppers should stop by their nearest participating Sam's Club location between April 14 and May 1 to score birthday savings while the party's still hopping. Sign up for a membership today and get ready for the party!

