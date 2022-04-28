Every mom would love to get some flowers or jewelry for Mother's Day, but it's time to switch up the holiday with some new tech for your family. Samsung just unveiled its latest Mother’s Day 2022 deals and you don't want to miss these discounts on some of Samsung's best products. With Samsung's selection of Mother's Day deals, you can save up to $1,100 on the new Galaxy S22 Ultra and more of the best Samsung smartphones.

Just in time for Mother's Day, these deals run through Sunday, May 8, so there's still time for you to save big on gift ideas for mom this year. Samsung is currently offering $300 off the foldable Galaxy Z Fold3 bundled with a free Galaxy Watch4 for a total of $550 in savings. Samsung's Mother's Day sale also features the best Galaxy S22 Ultra deal of the season and free storage upgrades on all three S22 models.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Galaxy’s first 4nm processor is Samsung's fastest, most powerful chip ever. Key features also include an all-day battery, superfast charging, Vision Booster technology, and Nightography for better photos in the dark. Enjoy 256GB for the price of 128GB or 512GB for the price of 256GB. Plus, get up to $1,000 trade-in credit. $1,300 $200 Buy Now

Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 Use your enhanced trade-in credit to buy to Samsung Galaxy S22 and get a free memory upgrade (along with a major discount). You can also bundle and save 20% on the Galaxy TabS8 when you add it to your cart. You can save up to $700 on the S22/S22+ with an enhanced trade-in credit and up to $1,000 on the S22 Ultra. $800 $100 Buy Now

Galaxy Z Fold3 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Seamlessly multitask with a larger (and foldable) screen. When you purchase the Galaxy Z Fold3, you get $300 in instant Samsung Credit, a free Galaxy Watch4 and $100 in Google Play credit — as well as up to $1,085 trade-in credit. If those deals weren't enough, the Z Fold3 is also water resistant. $2,050 $965 Buy Now

Galaxy Watch4 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 When you buy Galaxy Watch4 or the Watch4 Classic, you get $50 of instant Samsung Credit. It always feels great to save on a smartwatch that automatically tracks your workouts, ECG and your sleep cycle. $250 $200 Buy Now

Galaxy Z Flip3 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Gift Mom this compact but durable smartphone this year for Mother's Day. Plus, you get a $100 instant Samsung Credit when you buy the Galaxy Z Flip 3. You can even get an extra $50 credit if you customize the phone using Bespoke Studio. And of course, you get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live and a $50 Google Play promotional credit, as well as up to a $305 trade-in credit. $1,170 $260 Buy Now

Of course, if you or your mother want to save on other Samsung products beyond smartphones and smartwatches, Samsung has more deals that are too good to pass up on. Samsung is hosting a Spring Black Friday Sale with their best deals on top-rated smart TVs and your favorite home appliances. From a new QLED smart TV to a 4-door French door refrigerator, take advantage of Samsung's Spring Black Friday deals before it's too late.

Shop more of Samsung's best Mother's Day deals below.

Samsung The Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV Samsung Samsung The Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position or turn the Sero vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. Or let your phone take over your entire screen. The Sero displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps, and social media full-screen without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV. $2,000 $1,300 Buy Now

Check out even more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom.

