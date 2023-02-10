Your TV is the center point of your living room — especially for football fans. Super Bowl LVIl is happening this weekend and if you've been looking for an excuse to upgrade your TV, the big Super Bowl TV deals at Samsung will save you thousands on a premium Neo QLED display. Now through Sunday, February 12, the Samsung Big Game Sales Event is live with deals on 8K TVs and 4K TVs, including the stunning Frame TV.

Shop the Samsung TV Sale

TV processors are constantly evolving with new technology that minimizes blur and screen-tearing and some that even provide motion-tracking capabilities. Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when watching the game and Rihanna's halftime show. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the game, so you've got a great Super Bowl viewing experience from any seat.

Super Bowl LVII is set for kickoff at 3:30p.m. ET on Sunday. Whether you are hosting this year's Super Bowl party for your friends or just want to catch the play-by-play in stellar definition, we've found the biggest deals on Samsung TVs right now to get your home ready for the big game. Once you've figured out how to watch the 2023 Super Bowl, save up to $3,500 with these last-minute Super Bowl 2023 Samsung TV deals that are still available now.

Best Samsung 4K TV Super Bowl Deals

Best Samsung Super Bowl Frame TV Deals

The 2022 Frame TV is seeing a major discount right now. With savings up to $1,000, these are the best Frame TV deals we've seen this year. Save on every size of the Frame TV that isn’t just beautiful to look at — it also delivers top-notch visuals no matter what you’re watching.

Best Samsung 8K TV Super Bowl Deals

During the Samsung Super Bowl TV sale, Neo QLED 8K TVs are up to $3,500 off. With 33 million pixels, 8K TVs deliver four times the resolution of 4K TVs and 16 times the resolution of Full HD for even more optimal viewing.

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch Super Bowl LVII Live Without Cable on February 12

The Best Streaming Deals: Save 50% on Sling TV to Watch The Super Bowl

Shop TV Deals at Amazon, Samsung and Walmart Ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Rihanna Teases Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Trailer

Everything You Need to Host a Super Bowl Party

Shop The Best 8K TV Deals from Samsung

Amazon’s Best Tech Deals: Save up to 50% on Tablets, TV's and More

The Best Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Week