If you've been wanting to upgrade your living room setup, this weekend is a great time to buy a Samsung TV with huge deals that will save you thousands on a premium Neo QLED display. For a limited time, the Samsung TV sale is live with deals on 4K TVs and even 8K resolution TVs. You can score great deals on Samsung's range of spectacular sets.

TV processors are constantly evolving with new technology that minimizes blur and screen-tearing and some that even provide motion-tracking capabilities. Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when streaming March Madness or new TV shows and movies. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the action, so you've got a great viewing experience from any seat.

To make your shopping easier, we've found the biggest deals on Samsung TVs right now — including up to $2,500 in savings — so you can score a smart TV for less.

Best Samsung 4K TV Deals in March 2023

Best Samsung 8K TV Deals in March 2023

During this weekend's Samsung TV sale, Neo QLED 8K TVs are up to $2,500 off. With 33 million pixels, 8K TVs deliver four times the resolution of 4K TVs and 16 times the resolution of Full HD for even more optimal viewing.

