Samsung TVs Are Up to $2,500 Off This Weekend: Save Big on Top 4K and 8K TV Models
Presidents' Day may be over, but the deals from the first major shopping weekend of the year are still going strong. If you've been wanting to upgrade your living room setup, this weekend is a great time to buy a Samsung TV with huge deals that will save you thousands on a premium Neo QLED display. Until Wednesday, March 1, the Samsung TV Sale is live with deals on 4K TVs, including the gorgeous Frame TV, and even even 8K resolution TVs.
TV processors are constantly evolving with new technology that minimizes blur and screen-tearing and some that even provide motion-tracking capabilities. Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when streaming new TV shows and movies. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the action, so you've got a great viewing experience from any seat.
To make your shopping easier, we've found the biggest deals on Samsung TVs right now — including up to $2,500 in savings — to score a smart TV for less.
Best Samsung 4K TV Deals
Grab Samsung's new QN95B QLED 4K TV at a discount of up to $2,300. Having debuted in June 2022, this new smart TV features an enhanced 4K experience and upgraded Quantum Matrix tech. The mini LEDs are even more precise, which allows you to enjoy true-to-color images even in bright daylight.
Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Save up to $2,000 on the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV.
Samsung's new TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.
Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Currently on sale, it's hard to beat this deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K smart TV.
Thanks to the Quantom Dot color-matching processor, you can have next level movie-watching experience. The technology of this TV models also minimizes blurring, so you can focus on the crisp video quality without losing a second of detail.
Best Samsung Frame TV Deals
The 2022 Frame TV is seeing a major discount right now. With savings up to $300, these are the best Frame TV deals we've seen this year. Save on four sizes of the Frame TV that isn’t just beautiful to look at — it also delivers top-notch visuals no matter what you’re watching.
Samsung's 55-inch TV display features cutting edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity, elevating your art and entertainment experience.
With the TV’s built-in motion sensor, the screen will automatically display art whenever someone walks into the room.
Best Samsung 8K TV Deals
During this week's Samsung TV sale, Neo QLED 8K TVs are up to $2,500 off. With 33 million pixels, 8K TVs deliver four times the resolution of 4K TVs and 16 times the resolution of Full HD for even more optimal viewing.
Experience Samsung's best picture yet and save up to $2,500. With Quantum Matrix Technology Pro, a grid of Samsung's own Quantum Mini LEDs unleash a billion colors with ultra-fine precision for truly impressive contrast.
Watch everything in 8K with Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor. On sale in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes, save up to $1,500 on this Samsung TV with unimaginable color and a sleek design.
The TV's ultra-powerful processor plays your 8K content at its full potential. And for everything else, AI based processing upscales and analyzes your content to boost your picture to 8K clarity—no matter how it was created. Make every viewing a spectacular cinematic experience with Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos built in.
With its Slim Infinity One Design, the 65” Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV helps to provide an immersive at-home viewing experience, within a more compact, space-saving frame.
