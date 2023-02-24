Shopping

Samsung TVs Are Up to $2,500 Off This Weekend: Save Big on Top 4K and 8K TV Models

By Wesley Horvath
Presidents' Day 2023 Samsung TV Deals
Samsung

Presidents' Day may be over, but the deals from the first major shopping weekend of the year are still going strong. If you've been wanting to upgrade your living room setup, this weekend is a great time to buy a Samsung TV with huge deals that will save you thousands on a premium Neo QLED display. Until Wednesday, March 1, the Samsung TV Sale is live with deals on 4K TVs, including the gorgeous Frame TV, and even even 8K resolution TVs.

TV processors are constantly evolving with new technology that minimizes blur and screen-tearing and some that even provide motion-tracking capabilities. Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when streaming new TV shows and movies. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the action, so you've got a great viewing experience from any seat. 

To make your shopping easier, we've found the biggest deals on Samsung TVs right now — including up to $2,500 in savings — to score a smart TV for less. 

Best Samsung 4K TV Deals

Samsung 85" QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung 75" QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
Samsung 85" QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Grab Samsung's new QN95B QLED 4K TV at a discount of up to $2,300. Having debuted in June 2022, this new smart TV features an enhanced 4K experience and upgraded Quantum Matrix tech. The mini LEDs are even more precise, which allows you to enjoy true-to-color images even in bright daylight. 

$6,000$3,700
Samsung 65” QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
65” Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
Samsung 65” QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Save up to $2,000 on the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV. 

$2,600$1,700
Samsung 65” S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung
Samsung 65” S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV

Samsung's new TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.

$3,000$1,900
Samsung 65" QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 65" Class QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
Samsung 65" QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Currently on sale, it's hard to beat this deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K smart TV. 

$2,600$1,600
Samsung 75" Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 75-inch Class Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
Samsung 75" Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV

Thanks to the Quantom Dot color-matching processor, you can have next level movie-watching experience. The technology of this TV models also minimizes blurring, so you can focus on the crisp video quality without losing a second of detail. 

$2,300$1,300

Best Samsung Frame TV Deals

The 2022 Frame TV is seeing a major discount right now. With savings up to $300, these are the best Frame TV deals we've seen this year. Save on four sizes of the Frame TV that isn’t just beautiful to look at — it also delivers top-notch visuals no matter what you’re watching.

55" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
65" The Frame Smart TV 2021
Samsung
55" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Samsung's 55-inch TV display features cutting edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity, elevating your art and entertainment experience.

$1,500$1,200
50" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
85" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
50" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

With the TV’s built-in motion sensor, the screen will automatically display art whenever someone walks into the room.

$1,300$1,100
43" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
43" The Frame Smart TV 2021
Samsung
43" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
$1,000$900

Best Samsung 8K TV Deals

During this week's Samsung TV sale, Neo QLED 8K TVs are up to $2,500 off. With 33 million pixels, 8K TVs deliver four times the resolution of 4K TVs and 16 times the resolution of Full HD for even more optimal viewing. 

85" QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
85" QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
85" QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)

Experience Samsung's best picture yet and save up to $2,500. With Quantum Matrix Technology Pro, a grid of Samsung's own Quantum Mini LEDs unleash a billion colors with ultra-fine precision for truly impressive contrast.

$8,500$6,000
65” QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
65” Class QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
65” QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)

Watch everything in 8K with Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor. On sale in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes, save up to $1,500 on this Samsung TV with unimaginable color and a sleek design.

$3,500$2,700
Samsung 65" QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
65" Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
Samsung 65" QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)

The TV's ultra-powerful processor plays your 8K content at its full potential. And for everything else, AI based processing upscales and analyzes your content to boost your picture to 8K clarity—no matter how it was created. Make every viewing a spectacular cinematic experience with Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos built in. 

$5,000$4,000
65” QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021)
Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
65” QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021)

With its Slim Infinity One Design, the 65” Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV helps to provide an immersive at-home viewing experience, within a more compact, space-saving frame.

$5,000$3,000

