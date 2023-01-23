Your TV is the center point of your living room — especially for football fans. After months of binge watching Emmy-winning TV shows, it's almost time for the 2023 Super Bowl. If you've been looking for an excuse to upgrade your TV in the new year, Super Bowl TV deals have arrived at Samsung to save you thousands on a premium Neo QLED display.

TV processors are constantly evolving with new technology that minimizes blur and screen-tearing and some that even provide motion-tracking capabilities. Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when watching the game and Rihanna's Halftime Show. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the game, so you've got a great Super Bowl viewing experience from any seat.

Super Bowl LVII is set for kickoff on Sunday, February 12. Whether you are hosting this year's Super Bowl party for your friends or just want to catch the play-by-play in stellar definition, we've found the best deals on Samsung 4K TVs right now to get your home ready for the big game. Once you've figured out how to watch the 2023 Super Bowl, save up to $2,300 with Samsung's best Super Bowl TV deals available now.

Best Super Bowl TV Deals on Samsung 4K Smart TVs

