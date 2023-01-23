Shopping

Samsung's Best Super Bowl TV Deals to Shop Before The Big Game: Save Up to $2,300 On 4K Smart TVs

By Wesley Horvath
Samsung Super Bowl TV Deals
Samsung

Your TV is the center point of your living room — especially for football fans. After months of binge watching Emmy-winning TV shows, it's almost time for the 2023 Super Bowl. If you've been looking for an excuse to upgrade your TV in the new year, Super Bowl TV deals have arrived at Samsung to save you thousands on a premium Neo QLED display. 

TV processors are constantly evolving with new technology that minimizes blur and screen-tearing and some that even provide motion-tracking capabilities. Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when watching the game and Rihanna's Halftime Show. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the game, so you've got a great Super Bowl viewing experience from any seat. 

Super Bowl LVII is set for kickoff on Sunday, February 12. Whether you are hosting this year's Super Bowl party for your friends or just want to catch the play-by-play in stellar definition, we've found the best deals on Samsung 4K TVs right now to get your home ready for the big game. Once you've figured out how to watch the 2023 Super Bowl, save up to $2,300 with Samsung's best Super Bowl TV deals available now. 

Best Super Bowl TV Deals on Samsung 4K Smart TVs

Samsung 85" QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung 75" QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
Samsung 85" QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Grab Samsung's new QN95B QLED 4K TV at a discount of up to $2,000. Having debuted in June 2022, this new smart TV features an enhanced 4K experience and upgraded Quantum Matrix tech. The mini LEDs are even more precise, which allows you to enjoy true-to-color images even in bright daylight. 

$6,000$3,700
Samsung 65” QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
65” Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
Samsung 65” QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Save up to $2,000 on the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV. 

$2,600$1,700
Samsung 65” S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung
Samsung 65” S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV

Samsung's new TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.

$3,000$1,800
Samsung 65" QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 65" Class QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
Samsung 65" QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Currently on sale, it's hard to beat this deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K smart TV. 

$2,600$1,600
Samsung 65" TU-8300 Series Curved 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Samsung 65" TU-8300 Series Curved 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Amazon
Samsung 65" TU-8300 Series Curved 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

Samsung's super-fast 4K Processor minimalizes lag time on this TV, so you never have to deal with a pixelated picture between scenes again. You can also use Ambient Mode+ to mimic the wall behind that TV or use it to display photos or artwork whenever you aren't watching TV.

$800$648
Samsung 75" Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 75-inch Class Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
Samsung 75" Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV

Thanks to the Quantom Dot color-matching processor, you can have next level movie-watching experience. The technology of this TV models also minimizes blurring, so you can focus on the crisp video quality without losing a second of detail. 

$2,300$1,300

