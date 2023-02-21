Presidents' Day may be over, but the deals from the first major shopping weekend of the year are still going strong. If you've been wanting to upgrade your living room setup, it is a great time to buy a Samsung TV with the best Presidents Day deals that will save you thousands on a premium Neo QLED display. Until March 1, the Samsung TV Sale is live with deals on 4K TVs, including the gorgeous Frame TV, and even even 8K resolution TVs.

Shop the Samsung TV Sale

TV processors are constantly evolving with new technology that minimizes blur and screen-tearing and some that even provide motion-tracking capabilities. Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when streaming new TV shows and movies. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the action, so you've got a great viewing experience from any seat.

To make your shopping easier, we've found the biggest deals on Samsung TVs right now — including up to $2,700 in savings — to score a smart TV for less.

Best Samsung 4K TV Deals

Best Samsung Frame TV Deals

The 2022 Frame TV is seeing a major discount right now. With savings up to $300, these are the best Frame TV deals we've seen this year. Save on four sizes of the Frame TV that isn’t just beautiful to look at — it also delivers top-notch visuals no matter what you’re watching.

Best Samsung 8K TV Deals

During the Samsung Presidents' Day TV sale, Neo QLED 8K TVs are up to $2,000 off. With 33 million pixels, 8K TVs deliver four times the resolution of 4K TVs and 16 times the resolution of Full HD for even more optimal viewing.

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

Wayfair's President's Day Sale Has Furniture Deals Up to 70% Off

Save Up to $300 On Samsung Frame TVs During This Presidents' Day Sale

The Best Presidents' Day Washer and Dryer Deals: Save Up to $1,400 Now

15 Presidents’ Day Furniture Sales to Level Up Your Living Space

Walmart's Early Presidents' Day Tech Deals

Shop The Best 8K TV Deals from Samsung

Amazon’s Best Tech Deals: Save up to 50% on Tablets, TV's and More

The Best Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Week