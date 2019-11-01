Saoirse Kennedy Hill's Cause of Death Revealed

The cause and manner of death of Saoirse Kennedy Hill have been determined.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe announced on Friday that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has concluded that the cause of death was ruled to be "acute methadone and ethanol toxicity in combination with other prescription medications" and her death was ruled "accidental."

Saoirse died on Aug. 1 at the age of 22 at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. She was the daughter of Courtney Kennedy Hill and the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy.

"Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse," the family previously said in a statement. "Her life was filled with hope, promise and love. She cared deeply about friends and family, especially her mother Courtney, her father Paul, her stepmother Stephanie, and her grandmother Ethel, who said, 'The world is a little less beautiful today.' She lit up our lives with her love, her peals of laughter and her generous spirit. Saoirse was passionately moved by the causes of human rights and women’s empowerment and found great joy in volunteer work, working alongside indigenous communities to build schools in Mexico. We will love her and miss her forever."

At the time of her death, Saoirse had been enrolled at Boston College and was majoring in communications.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Saoirse Kennedy Hill’s Father Overcomes His Fear of Heights and Water to Honor His Daughter: Pics

Katherine Schwarzenegger Honors Her Family With Moving Post Following Saoirse Kennedy Hill’s Death

Kennedy Family Gathers at Saoirse Kennedy Hill's Funeral

Related Gallery