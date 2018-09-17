Sara Bareilles Pokes Fun at Her EGOT Losses in the Best Way Possible

You can't win them all!

It was a devastating night for Sara Bareilles who, according to her Instagram, was visibly upset that she did not take home the Emmy Award at Monday's ceremony in Los Angeles. The singer-actress was nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in the musical Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. However, Bareilles was left empty-handed after Merritt Wever won.

"One more step in losing my EGOT. #PIZZATHERAPY," Bareilles, 38, wrote on Instagram following the show, alongside a photo of herself sitting alone in a booth in a diner and crying.

Bareilles still has a long way to go to be part of the EGOT club. This was her first Emmy nomination. She's been nominated for six GRAMMYS -- winning none -- has no Oscar noms, and has received two Tony nominations. Either way, it's good to know she has a sense of humor on not taking home the statuette on Monday night.

The Waitress star's day started off in a frenzy when she revealed on her Instagram Story that her dress was nowhere in sight.

"My dress hasn't arrived. I'm supposed to leave 5 minutes ago. This is going to be a James Bond movie," she wrote on her post.

Instagram Story

Hours later, the dress was nowhere in sight and she joked about stepping out on the red carpet in her hotel robe. Luckily, her royal blue strapless Adeam gown arrived and she was able to walk the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Bareilles' Jesus Christ Superstar co-star, John Legend, did make it into the exclusive EGOT club when he won the Emmy in the Outstanding Variety Special category for producing the musical.

ET caught up with Legend at Monday's awards show. Watch what he shared about adding a new trophy to his collection.

