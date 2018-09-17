Awards

There Was So Much Color on the 2018 Emmys Red Carpet, and It's Everything We Ever Wanted

By Amy Lee‍
Seems like every color of the rainbow was worn on the 2018 Emmys red carpet (literally, for Tiffany Haddish), and we are all for it! 

A-list stars brightened up for TV's biggest night on Monday in a variety of hues -- ruby, magenta, chartreuse yellow, seafoam blue and more -- that resulted in a thrilling, fashion-forward turnout. 

With vibrant shades being a huge trend for fall, stars weren't holding back in delivering statement-making color stories, from Trace Ellis Ross' voluminous, hot-pink number by Valentino Haute Couture to Issa Rae's custom frothy Cinderella-blue top-and-trouser set by Vera Wang. 

After seeing these gorgeous, colorful ensembles, we're inspired to start fall on a brighter note, in lieu of habitually reaching for neutrals and dark shades once temperatures start to drop. 

Such shades are set to be a huge trend well into next year, as we saw lots of it on the spring-summer 2019 runways during New York Fashion Week

Feast your eyes on the blinding beauties ahead, and check out our current favorites of brightly colored wares and accessories to channel the vibe. 

Pink

Tracee Ellis Ross in Valentino Haute Couture

Thandie Newton in Brandon Maxwell

Yara Shahidi in Gucci

Allison Janney in Prabal Gurung 

Yellow

Alison Brie in Miu Miu

Judith Light in Christian Siriano 

Regina King in custom Christian Siriano 

Tatiana Maslany in custom Christian Siriano

Blue

Issa Rae in custom Vera Wang 

Michelle Dockery in Carolina Herrera 

Poppy Delevingne in Giambattista Valli

Green

Dakota Fanning in Dior

Chrissy Metz in custom John Paul Ataker

Britney Young in custom Christian Siriano

Red

Rachel Brosnahan in Oscar de la Renta

Sandra Oh in Ralph & Russo

Natasha Lyonne in Vassilis Zoulias

Multicolored

Tiffany Haddish in custom Prabal Gurung

Alexis Bledel in Delpozo

Leslie Jones in custom Christian Siriano  

