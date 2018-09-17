There Was So Much Color on the 2018 Emmys Red Carpet, and It's Everything We Ever Wanted
Seems like every color of the rainbow was worn on the 2018 Emmys red carpet (literally, for Tiffany Haddish), and we are all for it!
A-list stars brightened up for TV's biggest night on Monday in a variety of hues -- ruby, magenta, chartreuse yellow, seafoam blue and more -- that resulted in a thrilling, fashion-forward turnout.
With vibrant shades being a huge trend for fall, stars weren't holding back in delivering statement-making color stories, from Trace Ellis Ross' voluminous, hot-pink number by Valentino Haute Couture to Issa Rae's custom frothy Cinderella-blue top-and-trouser set by Vera Wang.
After seeing these gorgeous, colorful ensembles, we're inspired to start fall on a brighter note, in lieu of habitually reaching for neutrals and dark shades once temperatures start to drop.
Such shades are set to be a huge trend well into next year, as we saw lots of it on the spring-summer 2019 runways during New York Fashion Week.
Feast your eyes on the blinding beauties ahead, and check out our current favorites of brightly colored wares and accessories to channel the vibe.
Pink
Tracee Ellis Ross in Valentino Haute Couture
Thandie Newton in Brandon Maxwell
Yara Shahidi in Gucci
Allison Janney in Prabal Gurung
Yellow
Alison Brie in Miu Miu
Judith Light in Christian Siriano
Regina King in custom Christian Siriano
Tatiana Maslany in custom Christian Siriano
Blue
Issa Rae in custom Vera Wang
Michelle Dockery in Carolina Herrera
Poppy Delevingne in Giambattista Valli
Green
Dakota Fanning in Dior
Chrissy Metz in custom John Paul Ataker
Britney Young in custom Christian Siriano
Red
Rachel Brosnahan in Oscar de la Renta
Sandra Oh in Ralph & Russo
Natasha Lyonne in Vassilis Zoulias
Multicolored
Tiffany Haddish in custom Prabal Gurung
Alexis Bledel in Delpozo
Leslie Jones in custom Christian Siriano
See the rest of the arrival looks.
Related Gallery
Metz gives ET the scoop on her bold dress:
RELATED CONTENT:
Alison Brie and the Girls of 'GLOW' Brighten the Emmys Red Carpet -- See Their Fierce Looks!
Scarlett Johansson's Yellow Eye Makeup at the Emmys Is Everything
Tiffany Haddish Compares Her Rainbow Emmys Dress to a 'Parachute' (Exclusive)