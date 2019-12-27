Sara Gilbert Separates From Wife Linda Perry After 5 Years of Marriage
Sara Gilbert filed for legal separation from Linda Perry on Friday, according to court documents obtained by ET.
The 44-year-old Conners star and 54-year-old former 4 Non Blondes singer have been married for over five years. The two tied the knot in May 2014, and are parents to 4-year-old son Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry.
Gilbert is also mom to 15-year-old son Levi, and 12-year-old daughter Sawyer, who she shares with TV producer Allison Adler, who she split from in August 2011 after a 10-year relationship.
ET has reached out to Gilbert and Perry's reps for comment on their split.
Here's a look back at ET's exclusive interview with the ladies back in 2015 when they were promoting their children's album, Deer Sounds.
