Sara Gilbert filed for legal separation from Linda Perry on Friday, according to court documents obtained by ET.

The 44-year-old Conners star and 54-year-old former 4 Non Blondes singer have been married for over five years. The two tied the knot in May 2014, and are parents to 4-year-old son Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry.

Gilbert is also mom to 15-year-old son Levi, and 12-year-old daughter Sawyer, who she shares with TV producer Allison Adler, who she split from in August 2011 after a 10-year relationship.

ET has reached out to Gilbert and Perry's reps for comment on their split.

Here's a look back at ET's exclusive interview with the ladies back in 2015 when they were promoting their children's album, Deer Sounds.

EXCLUSIVE: Watch Linda Perry Sing to Her and Sara Gilbert's Baby Boy This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Jessie J Shares Message About 'Delayed Emotions' Following Split From Channing Tatum

Demi Lovato Gets Angel Back Tattoo Representing 'Rebirth' After Austin Wilson Split: Pics

Teresa Giudice Cozies Up to Anthony Delorenzo Days After Split From Husband Joe

Related Gallery