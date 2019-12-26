Demi Lovato is looking for a "rebirth" in 2020! The 27-year-old "Sorry Not Sorry" singer has been getting lots of new ink lately and her latest body art features the dramatic image of an angel being carried by doves in the center of her shoulder blades.

"For the incredible @ddlovato 💖 “Divine Feminine” ✨ Destruction Effect 𝐗𝐕𝐈𝐈𝐈," Rome-based artist Alessandro Capozzi captioned a photo of the work. "We created this piece together to represent a rebirth of the spirit. The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading away is how she moved forward. The light from within represents the inner strength necessary for the change and the doves, pulling her up, symbolize the reach of an higher state of consciousness. Congratulations on your inspiring journey Demi, honored to have represented this for you."

Lovato, who has taken a hiatus from her own social media accounts since earlier this month, commented on the post, "Thank you so much 🙌🏼 it’s incredible and you are so extremely talented 😊💕."

Earlier this month, Lovato got a neck tattoo that reads, "survivor," by celebrity tattoo artist, Dr. Woo.

It's been a year of transition for Lovato. A source previously confirmed to ET that Lovato recently split from her model boyfriend, Austin Wilson, after several months of dating. The pair were spotted out together last week at Christina Aguilera's 39th birthday party.

The singer has also been filming a recurring guest spot on Will & Grace and preparing to release new music. Earlier this month she posted to her Instagram account, "The next time you hear from me, I'll be singing..."

