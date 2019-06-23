Sarah Ferguson and Ex Prince Andrew Celebrate Royal Ascot Together

Is Sarah Ferguson’s relationship with ex-husband Prince Andrew on the mend?



Wearing a mustard yellow dress and a teal fascinator, Ferguson was spotted mingling with Andrew, who chose black tails, a tan waistcoat and a top hat for the Royal Ascot, a prestigious horse-racing event, on Friday afternoon.



During their marriage, which lasted from 1986 to 1996, the couple weathered a number of scandals involving cheating allegations. However, following their divorce, the pair, who are parents to Princess Beatrice, 30, and Princess Eugenie, 29, appear to have healed their relationship to some degree.

The Royal Ascot is just their latest joint appearance and the prince regularly appears on Ferguson’s social media accounts. Roughly a year ago, she congratulated him when he became an Honorary Fellow at Cambridge College.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The former couple aren’t the only royals to appear at the multi-day gathering. Queen Elizabeth II herself was also on hand on Saturday in a yellow dress and hat for the massive outdoor event.



Beatrice and Eugenie also attended the Royal Ascot on Friday. The former chose a black dress with a white skirt and a white-and-black fascinator while her younger sister chose a floral knee-length dress and black fascinator for the outing.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Karwai Tang/WireImage

As we previously reported, a source told ET that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to skip the festivities this year as she enjoys maternity leave from her duties following the birth of their son, Archie.



But, days prior to Ferguson’s appearance, Prince William and Kate Middleton did attend the Royal Ascot in formal attire. The duchess chose a lacy blue dress and hat while her husband wore gray slacks, black tails and a blue waistcoat.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

SEE MORE ROYAL NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Daniel Craig Gives Prince Charles a Tour of 'Bond 25' Set Following Ankle Injury

Read Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Birthday Message to Prince William

Designer Ralph Lauren Receives Honorary Knighthood From Prince Charles

Related Gallery