Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson is opening up about Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of York appeared on Wednesday's episode of Good Morning Britain, where she discussed the significance of being invited to Harry's May wedding to Meghan, after not getting an invitation to Prince William's 2011 nuptials to Kate Middleton.

"It was very kind of them, and I can’t thank them enough for doing that because it was nerve-wracking,” she said, calling spectator's cheers upon her arrival "quite extraordinary."

"I sort of looked around like, ‘Are they doing that for me?’ Then someone went ‘Fergie,’ and it was the old Fergie back,” Fergie continued. “I felt that sense of support from the crowd, which was very kind.”

Fergie shares two children -- Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie -- with Queen Elizabeth II's son, Prince Andrew, though she had a falling out with the royal family upon her separation from Andrew in 1992, when she was photographed getting flirty with another man while still legally married. The duchess appears to have repaired her relationship with the royal family in recent years, however.

"I just think that Her Majesty is an incredible lady, and I just think that, what an icon to the country, and one of the finest people in the world I've ever met," Fergie said on Good Morning Britain. "I think Her Majesty leads by such example, to be so inclusive, to include me, is a wonderful gesture."

"Her Majesty knew me from when I was a little naughty, age 10... I still am a little naughty, age 10, I suppose that's why I write children's books," she added. "But I can't thank Her Majesty enough for being so steadfast to me."

During her interview on Wednesday, Fergie also discussed her own daughters, and said her mistakes have allowed her to give better advice to her kids.

