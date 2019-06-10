Sarah Hyland Responds to Fans Comparing Her to Emily Ratajkowski

Sarah Hyland is shutting down social media users comparing her to model Emily Ratajkowski.

It all started when Hyland posted a collage showing her wearing a plunging black dress with cut outs around the chest, alongside a photo of Ratajkowski donning a similar gown.

“The sister hood of the traveling Tony dress,” Hyland, 28, captioned the photo on her Instagram account. “Spotted on Sarah Hyland in 2007. @emrata Spotted in 2019 wearing it 100000% BETTER.”

However, fans disagreed and started criticizing Ratajkowski, who wore the sexy Michael Kors gown to the 2019 Tony Awards on Sunday.



“Disagreed, you looked classier,” wrote one user.

“I think it lost some fabric along the way 😂,” commented another.

The Modern Family star then appeared to update her caption, writing, “*** I can’t believe I’m editing this. I’m NOT comparing. This is supposed to be a funny post. PLEASE do NOT say anything rude about ‘who looks better’ It’s not even the same dress***.”

Ratajkowski was meanwhile unfazed by the comments, leaving feedback of her own on Hyland’s post.

“❤❤❤ you look amazing,” the 28-year-old beauty wrote.

See more on Hyland below.

