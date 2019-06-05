Sarah Hyland definitely slayed the 2019 CMT Music Awards.

The 28-year-old Modern Family star turned heads when she arrived to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday night. The brunette beauty was stunning in a black mini dress by Redemption that featured a plunging neckline, bow around the waist and ruffled shoulder detailing.

The actress paired the flirty frock with single-strap black Stuart Weitzman heels and Beladora jewelry. Her hair was pulled back in a sleek bun that showed off her dangling earrings. As for her makeup, she opted for a golden bronzed look that consisted of shimmering eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and a nude lip.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Hyland was a presenter during the annual awards ceremony, and stepped out with Jessie James Decker to present the award for Collaborative Video of the Year.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

ET caught up with a slew of stars on the CMT Music Awards red carpet and backstage, including Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown and many more. Actress Kate Bosworth also gushed about starring in her first movie with the "brilliant" Scarlett Johansson.

