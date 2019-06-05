Brett Young is one happy dad-to be.

At the 2019 CMT Music Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, the 38-year-old country singer and his wife, Taylor Mills, made their first red carpet appearance since announcing they were going to be parents. The expectant mother looked radiant, showing off her burgeoning baby bump in a blush-colored dress. Her hubby looked dapper in a gray suit with black shirt.

ET's Nancy O'Dell caught up with Young backstage, where he shared that he is "on Cloud 9" when it comes to waiting for his baby on the way.

"Basically, for me, if [Taylor is] happy. I'm happy. The cliché is a real thing, for me," he said. "It wasn't, 'I want a boy. I want a girl.' It was just happy, healthy the whole time. Happy wife, happy life and happy, healthy baby and so far that’s all happening. I am on Cloud 9 right now."

"If you ask Taylor, she'll probably say that it's going long and going well, in terms of planning," he added.

John Shearer/WireImage

During the telecast, Young also took the stage with Boyz II Men -- who received their first CMT Music Awards nomination this year for their "Motownphilly" performance with Young on CMT Crossroads. The artists delivered a beautiful rendition of Young's "Here Tonight."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

It's been an exciting time for Young, who announced that he and his wife were expecting their first child back in April. "And then we were 3 👦🏼👩🏻👶🏼 Taylor and I are absolutely over the moon to be expecting a new little angel into our family. Absolutely blessed to be starting this new chapter with my baby and our baby," he revealed on Instagram.

Young and Mills married in November 2018 in a grand Palm Springs, California, wedding. In December, he told ET about what kind of dad he hoped to be when he and his love start a family.

"I hope that when it’s time for me to be a dad, I am able to take from the kind of parents [my Mom and Dad] were,” the singer revealed. "I hope that the kind of dad that I am is a little different than the personality I show in my work life."

Additionally, ET also caught up with Kane Brown -- who is also expecting his first child with wife Katelyn Jae -- during the red carpet, where he shared that he's excited for his baby girl, but will be a "very protective" father.

"I'm going to be very protective, but I'm going to let her do her own thing," Brown revealed, adding that he hoped his little girl plays sports. "I just hope she plays basketball, that's all I want. Basketball or softball, some kind of sport, all I'm hoping for."

See more in the video below.

