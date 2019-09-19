Sarah Hyland gave her fiance some major guidance when it came to picking out her engagement ring!

The 28-year-old Modern Family actress stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, where she told guest host Dax Shepard a secret about her shiny new rock from her fiance, Wells Adams.

"First of all, beautiful bangin' ring," Shepard complimented. "This guy's got great taste."

"Thanks. I told him what to get," Hyland answered with a laugh, before dishing on her origin story with the Bachelor franchise alum.

"I saw him on The Bachelorette and then he became the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise and that's when I was like, 'Yeah. Uh huh,'" Hyland recalled. "... I thought he was real hot and then he slid into them DMs 'cause I tweeted about him."

When ET caught up with the engaged couple earlier this month, they dished on how they navigated beginning their relationship online.

"It’s kind of the new normal I feel like, in the dating world, people are meeting and DMing each other," Adams, 35, said, before revealing how he managed not to come off as creepy in his first message to Hyland.

"I would run a lot of stuff by my sister. At the time, I was living in Nashville and my sister lived there as well and I told her, 'I’m talking with Sarah Hyland. What do you think I should say?'" Adams recalled. "And so I got a woman’s advice and that worked."

"That's smart," Hyland praised. "Always ask for a woman's advice... For everything. Not just sliding into them DMs."

They also discussed the one aspect of their wedding that they've really started thinking about -- the food. "I think it’d be cute to have bad food, but elevated for the cocktail hour," Hyland told ET. "Like chicken and waffles, you know?"

Though Adams seemed on board with his fiancee's wish, he had a food requirement of his own too. "I just want a taco truck," he said.

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

