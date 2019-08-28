Sarah Hyland is showing off her limber legs and her NSFW sense of humor.

The Modern Family actress took to Instagram Wednesday morning to share a snapshot of herself laying on the floor of a dance rehearsal studio, playfully looking up at the camera while acting nonchalant with her legs splayed out on the faux marble floor.

"Oh hey. Didn’t see you there. Since you’re here @theweddingyear comes out Sept 20th! Trailer link in bioooooo yooooo," Hyland wrote in the caption to the pic, in which she appears to be doing the splits while simultaneously laying prone, somehow. "(yes this is from dance rehearsal for #theweddingyear)"

The shot took a hilarious NSFW turn when Hyland's fiance, Wells Adams, jokingly commented, "I think your hip is broken."

"Hmm, I wonder why," Hyland responded with a flirty smirking emoji. Quickly realizing that she'd taken the conversation in a risqué direction, she added, "Was that too much?"

The pair are clearly having a good time together, especially after Adams popped the question in July, nearly two years after they started dating in 2017.

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Adams on Tuesday, and asked about whether or not the pair have already started planning their wedding.

"I've said it before, everyone is so invested in the next thing. Like when we were dating, everyone was like, 'When are you moving in?' And when we moved in, everyone was like, 'When are you going to get engaged?' ...It's like, hold on, don't forget that the destination isn't what it's about, the journey is what's fun," Adams insisted. "We're, like, a month into being engaged and I've never been engaged before and I assume I'm never going to be again, so I kind of want to just enjoy this little time."

