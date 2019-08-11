Madly in love!



Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams may not have walked the blue carpet together, but the Bachelor in Paradise bartender was definitely at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards to support his fiancée!

The 35-year-old reality TV star was backstage on Sunday to greet his lady love as soon as she got done with her debut performance of "Met at a Party" with Jordan McGraw. The awards show in Hermosa Beach, California, was the first major event the two attended since getting engaged last month after nearly two years of dating.

The Modern Family star, 28, was still glowing in the neon pink ruffled frock she rocked onstage, and Adams couldn't have looked prouder of her. The pair embraced in a sweet kiss before turning to face the camera, both with huge smiles on their faces.

The pair also shared a sweet moment as Hyland exited the stage after her performance, when Adams met up with her and grabbed her hand. They were all smiles as they chatted the entire way to the exit.

As for Hyland's solo walk down the carpet earlier in the evening, she gave off major summery vibes in a white-and-orange lace Teresa Helbig top and matching skirt, orange Loriblu heels and shimmering Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

Adams was bursting with pride at her moment too. He posted a photo of "this beautiful creature" from the blue carpet to his Instagram Stories along with the show's tune-in info, to which Hyland reposted with the reply, "I love you @wellsadams."

As for those wedding bells the two will soon be hearing, Wells opened up about wedding plans during an appearance on the LadyGang podcast in July, explaining that their nuptials will "be gigantic" because he is the youngest of five kids and has nine nieces and nephews.



Adams also admitted that when it comes to wedding plans, he knows he’s not the one calling the shots. "It’s not my call. It’s all Sarah’s call," he explained. "I think that I’m involved in the decision-making process, but it’s not like we’re launching nuclear missiles where we both have to turn the key. I’m like the assistant to be like, ‘Yeah, you can turn the key. Go for it.'"

