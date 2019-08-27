Wells Adams is all about living in the moment!

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Sarah Hyland, and on Tuesday, he dished to ET's Lauren Zima about what's next for the newly engaged pair. While fans want to know if the couple has set a date, Adams is adamant about enjoying being engaged.

"I've said it before, everyone is so invested in the next thing. Like when we were dating, everyone was like, 'When are you moving in?' And when we moved in, everyone was like, 'When are you going to get engaged?' ...It's like, hold on, don't forget that the destination isn't what it's about, the journey is what's fun," Adams insisted. "We're, like, a month into being engaged and I've never been engaged before and I assume I'm never going to be again, so I kind of want to just enjoy this little time."

The 35-year-old reality star added, "Also, Sarah is going to be, like, Pinterest boards and vision boards and a lot of Elmer's glue is going to be involved. So, I think we're just holding off on that."

While Adams jokingly insisted "there will be a wedding," he's not keen on TV nuptials. "I think they know I would never do that," the former Bachelorette contestant quipped.

Adams popped the question to the 28-year-old Modern Family star in Fiji last month, and later in our interview, he gave us some insight on how the special moment went down.

"Nothing ever goes the way you want it to go," he admitted. "Like, a couple things happened that got screwed up, but you gotta kind of roll with the punches. There's a lot of stuff that happened. One, I kept the ring in my drone case, and so if you watch that video of us getting engaged, that's my drone shooting it. I got the drone purely for this, and my brother's like, 'Are you getting a photographer?' I'm like, 'I've got a drone,' and he's like,' Dude, no. This is a bad play. Get a photographer.'"

"So, I had the ring in the drone case, and when you go to a different country and they see a drone, they have to inspect it," he continued. "I was going through customs or whatever, they were looking through it, and I'm like, 'Oh my God, they're going to open it up and Sarah will be next to me and is going to see the Lorraine Schwartz logo'd thing and then it's going to be over.' ... So I think I like leveled with the guy. I said, 'Hey man, can we do this in a different room.'"

Luckily, everything still went great when he got down on one knee. "The great thing about getting engaged is, generally the woman usually blacks out and doesn't remember anything that happened, which is what happened to Sarah," he shared. "So I've just started to impant things that didn't happen. Like, 'Do you remember when the doves [flew out] from behind us?'"

Adams also discussed the ups and downs of the proposal on his and Brandi Cyrus' podcast, Favorite Things.

"Everyone is like, 'Are you so happy?' And I was so happy, but I'm also so happy I'm not in charge of that very nice ring," he joked. "I don't want to be in charge of this anymore! There's too much pressure!"

Hear more on Hyland and Adams' engagement in the video below.

