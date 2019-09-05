Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are in the early stages of wedding planning!

ET spoke with the engaged pair at the Facebook Dating press event in New York City on Thursday, and, though they plan to take their time planning their big day, they revealed they've already put some thought into the food they'll serve.

"I think it’d be cute to have bad food, but elevated for the cocktail hour," Hyland, 28, said. "Like chicken and waffles, you know?"

Though Adams, 35, seemed on board with his fiancee's wish, he had a food requirement of his own too. "I just want a taco truck," he said.

The couple initially met thanks to social media -- Hyland posted flirty tweets when Adams was a contestant on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, which Adams responded to by DMing her -- something that made them excited to partner with Facebook's new dating venture.

"It’s kind of the new normal I feel like, in the dating world, people are meeting and DMing each other," Adams said, before revealing how he managed not to come off as creepy in his first message to the Modern Family star.

"I would run a lot of stuff by my sister. At the time, I was living in Nashville and my sister lived there as well and I told her, 'I’m talking with Sarah Hyland. What do you think I should say?' Adams recalled. "And so I got a woman’s advice and that worked."

"That's smart," Hyland praised. "Always ask for a woman's advice... For everything. Not just sliding into them DMs."

Hyland also noted how, due to the convenience factor, the new feature will be "the best way" for millennials to connect, as they're already so busy with their careers, something she knows firsthand. In the midst of filming the final season of Modern Family, Hyland recently took the stage at Madison Square Garden to perform her new song with Jordan McGraw, "Met at a Party," ahead of the Jonas Brothers' sold-out show.

"It was very nerve-racking. You know, I did Broadway as a kid and I’ve done musicals at the Hollywood Bowl, so I’ve performed my entire life, but that was only my second-ever musical performance that was just a song. My first was at the Teen Choice Awards," she revealed. "We weren’t able to get in a soundcheck before, really, and so when I got up on stage, it was my first time seeing the stage and I could not hear myself at all."

"So, for the first performance, I felt my entire body turn into a vibrator. The highest setting," she quipped to her fiance's amusement. "And so I was very, very nervous. But the second performance, I knew what the stage looked like and I could hear myself. I had the time of my life. It was so surreal and amazing to be performing at Madison Square Garden because New York is my hometown."

The same night his fiancee was wowing the crowd, Adams hung out backstage with the Jonas Brothers, even sharing a pic of him and Kevin Jonas chowing down on chicken wings on Instagram.

"Kevin and his wife are Bachelor fans, so we had met a while back. All the JoBros are super nice guys," he gushed. "It’s always fun to eat chicken wings with a pop star."

"I had to take a picture because they were just sitting there in white T-shirts, eating chicken wings exactly the same way and I was like, 'You’re twins right now,'" Hyland recalled.

