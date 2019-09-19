Sarah Hyland marked a very big occasion on Thursday.

The 28-year-old hopped on Instagram to offer a touching post dedicated to her younger 24-year-old brother, Ian Hyland, who gave her a kidney.

"2 years ago today my precious little brother gave me the gift of life," she wrote alongside a photo of herself with her sibling. "Thank you for not only giving me your f**king kidney but for everything else you do. I love you so much @thehotterhyland ❤️."

She also added: "Happy Kidneyversary!!!!"

The Modern Family star was born with a disorder called kidney dysplasia, which effects the development of the organs. In Dec. 2018, Hyland revealed the details of the transplant from her brother, her second after a 2012 kidney transplant from her father which resulted in kidney failure.

"I was very depressed. When a family member gives you a second chance at life, and it fails, it almost feels like it's your fault. It's not. But it does," she told Self magazine, getting teary-eyed. "For a long time, I was contemplating suicide, because I didn't want to fail my little brother like I failed my dad. I had gone through [my whole life] of always being a burden, of always having to be looked after, having to be cared for."

Following the transplant, Hyland continued to cope with endometriosis and abdominal nernia, requiring more surgeries. In total, she's had 16 surgeries throughout her life. By her side following the second transplant was her now-fiance, Wells Adams.

"We met each other for the first time three days before my transplant," Hyland told the magazine of the Bachelorette alum. "He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital."

"He was there through all of that. I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that," she continued, referring to her tough recovery. "It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you're just even getting to know a person."

See more on the actress below.

GET MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Sarah Hyland Reveals She Told Fiance Wells Adams Which Engagement Ring to Buy

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland Reveal the One Thing They Want at Their Wedding (Exclusive)

Sarah Hyland Gives Gigi Hadid Advice on Dating 'Bachelorette' Alum Tyler Cameron

Related Gallery