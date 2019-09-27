Sarah Jessica Parker is channeling her former alter ego, Carrie Bradshaw.

The Sex and the City star looked like she stepped out of a fashion fairy tale in a voluminous fuchsia Zac Posen gown at the New York City Ballet 2019 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Thursday night.

Not only did her dramatic dress and sleek bun hairdo scream Bradshaw, but Parker's mismatched shoes had us filled with nostalgia. The actress paired a pink satin buckled heel with a similar design but in a golden-yellow color -- both from Parker's shoe line, SJP Collection.

In June, Instagram account @everyoutfitonsatc reminded fans of the time Bradshaw wore mismatched pink and blue sandals in episode 13 of season three. Parker herself commented back that she and the show's stylist, Patricia Field, made the bold styling choice on purpose. She explained, "Perhaps because both were so delicious in color and seemed in harmony with the dress but also because we simply loved doing 1 of each."

Field added to the response, saying, "@sarahjessicaparker and I decided to use one of each because we could not choose which one was best and they were both perfect with the dress. I see you guys have a microscopic view of everything #SATC and I'm happy for it."

On Friday, SJP Collection revealed on Instagram Parker's mismatched shoes from last night actually come in a pair, called the Rogue sandals, which will be released in spring. If you want your own pair, you can sign up for the waitlist.

ET recently caught up with Parker ahead of the launch of her new wine, INVIVO X, Sarah Jessica Parker Sauvignon Blanc. The fashion icon shared which of her characters she'd like to bring back.

“It’s hard to ignore the public outcry for Hocus Pocus,” she said of the Halloween movie. “I mean, it's really hard to ignore the deafening cry for a sequel. But I think to do some episodes of Sex and the City, I wouldn't call it a reboot, I would call it a ‘revisit.’”

