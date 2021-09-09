Sarah Jessica Parker is adjusting to her children growing older and heading back to school for a year back in the classroom. The And Just Like That... star took to Instagram on Thursday to share some rare photos of her and Matthew Broderick's three children, James, 18, and twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha, 12, heading back to the classroom, and both the joy and sadness it brings to see her children grow and move into new phases of their lives.

In the three-photo slideshow, their oldest can be seen embarking on his college journey while the twins exit their New York City home and walk to their seventh grade classrooms, backpacks in tow.

"In the span of 7 days. One crosses the threshold into his freshman year of college. The other 2 into 7th grade. The house is different. We are different. They need us more. And far less," Parker shared in the touching post. "So many know. Gutted at the time passed. Passing. Exhilarated by the possibilities that await them. The love. The love. The love. X, SJ."

The last time the 56-year-old actress shared photos of her children, was in June, on the twins' last day of sixth grade.

Parker Instagrammed the major milestone in two photos -- one of Marion and one of Tabitha -- both taken from the back as they walked while wearing identical backpacks.

"So long to 6th grade. Hello to our rising 7th graders," Parker wrote. "Thank you dear teachers. For your kindness, good humor, your shared love of your work and all the whole family learned about Venice, Baghdad, Spain and even our own global city New York! Sisters, take the battery out of your alarm clock! Happy summer!"

While Parker and Broderick are relatively private about their kids, she has shared pictures of them on social media on special occasions.

Back in 2019, Parker spoke with ET about James going to college.

"I can't know, I can't imagine what that feeling is to say goodbye to a child and hope you've left them with everything they need, here and here," she said, pointing to her head and heart. "I think what's important for them to see is that I like being a working person, and it's hard and it's interesting to me. I'm a curious person."

"Really, what I like to share with them is being curious has rewards and they don't come immediately," she added. "It's a cumulation of curiosity and asking questions and seeking out opportunities. But what I want to tell them is curiosity is the gateway to all sorts of things you might never have imagined. And success is not the destination point for me and I don't want them to focus on success because I think it's come to me too much. The destination is having experiences, learning how to be with other people and what are coping mechanisms in a challenging day?"

