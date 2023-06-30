Sarah Jessica Parker is revealing her reasons for opting out of nudity. During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, the 58-year-old actress shared why she never stripped down on Sex and the City.

When Parker read the script for the series, she thought it "was really interesting, and really exciting, and different, and fresh," but had one concern about stepping into Carrie Bradshaw's shoes.

"The only thing I said to [creator Darren Star] that I was concerned about was that I just didn't feel comfortable doing nudity, and I suspected that if it wasn't in the pilot, it would be a part of a series, that it felt like it was legitimately going to be talked about," she said. "And he said, 'Don't do it then. I don't care. We'll have other actors, if they feel comfortable doing it they'll do it, but you do not have to.'"

Once Parker got that assurance, she signed on for the role. As for why she didn't feel comfortable baring it all, Parker said she "was just shy."

"I think I just never felt comfortable exposing myself that way. I never had any judgments about anybody else doing it, it wasn't like a morality thing. If someone else felt comfortable doing it I kind of was admiring of them," she said. "But I just never felt comfortable being nude. I didn't think it would change perception of me or kind of create opportunities that I might not be interested in, I just was shy."

Unlike Parker, her co-star, Cynthia Nixon, had no qualms about getting naked for the show. When ET spoke to Nixon earlier this month, she revealed why she was "fairly game" to strip down for SATC and its Max spinoff, And Just Like That.

"It's just one of the main subjects of the show is sex," the actress, who plays Miranda Hobbes, said, "people having sex and people having great sex and people having terrible sex and people having hilarious sex."

New episodes of And Just Like That stream Thursdays on Max.

