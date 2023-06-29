Sarah Jessica Parker Says She 'Missed Out' on Getting a Facelift

Sarah Jessica Parker's weighing in on cosmetic surgery. For starters, she doesn't judge anyone who goes through with it. More power to them is what she says. And if she had her druthers, a facelift is what she would have done if she could have a do-over.

The Sex and the City star made the admission to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show while talking about aging in Hollywood. The 58-year-old was talking about her looks (not her favorite subject), like when she was cast on L.A. Story, the 1991 romcom starring Steve Martin.

Howard brought up a story he read for which he wanted some clarification, saying he heard Martin wrote her a note telling her he thinks she's really beautiful and she could be a leading lady. He wondered if that was a true story, which Parker said kind of.

"It's a version of how I was cast, basically," Parker said. "I auditioned many times for L.A. Story and then I did a screen test with Steve Martin. I was so nervous. And I loved him. We grew up watching him on Saturday Night Live ... I think that story, that idea, came from me when I was cast in L.A. Story, it was as if Steve Martin was saying, 'I think you're attractive, you can play these kinds of parts.'"

Baffled, Howard then wondered whether Parker sees what we all see -- a good-looking human being.

"I'm presentable," she shot back. "I don't really like looking at myself... mean, I think I'm fine."

When asked about a facelift and Botox, Parker said she thinks about it all the time but admits that train has passed her by.

"I honestly think I missed out on the facelift," she admits. "That'd be to me, like the thing. Like an old-fashioned good one that you have when you're like 44."

Howard then asked her point-blank, "You think you should have?"

"Eh," she responded. "I’ve heard stories," to which Howard responded with, "I've seen some horror stories. I'm glad you didn't."

Parker then went on to eloquently explain the unfair pressure women face in Hollywood compared to their male counterparts.

"But you understand why people make the choice because there’s so much emphasis put on -- especially women and primarily women -- about looks," she said. "Even last year when we first went on the air with the new season there were just so many endless articles about aging and aging gracefully and, you know, Sarah Jessica’s hair is gray. And I was like, 'First of all, it’s not. But who cares? I’m sitting next to Andy Cohen whose head is covered in gray hair and you’ve not mentioned that at all.' So I understand why women feel like there is so much chatter and opinions. I don’t think it’s wrong. I think people should do whatever they feel ... it makes them feel better walking out the door, frankly."

Season 2 of And Just Like That is streaming now on Max.

