And we couldn't help but wonder… who paid $52,000 for Carrie Bradshaw's famous tutu? The iconic oyster white tutu skirt that Sarah Jessica Parker's sex columnist wears in the opening credits of the original Sex and the City show went up for auction this month with Julien's Auctions.

The three-tiered tulle skirt sold for $52,000, after the auction house claimed the piece was worth $8,000, meaning the legendary piece of TV fashion history sold for more than six times its worth.

The original skirt was found for $5 in a bin in New York by famous costume designer Patricia Field.

HBO

According to the auction house, Parker was originally supposed to wear a Marc Jacobs runway dress in the credits, but Field decided on the skirt as not to date her fashion-wise.

Parker shared footage of the alternate look on Instagram in 2017.

"Lost footage. The alternate and never used title sequence from SATC A really nice memory," Parker captioned the clip.

And it wasn't the only piece of SATC fashion lore that went up for auction. Carrie's John Galliano for Christian Dior newsprint silk chiffon strapless gown also went up for auction, bringing in $11,430. It was worn in the season 3 episode titled "Natasha."

Sex and the City ran for six seasons on HBO. In 2021 it was rebooted by Max in the new series, And Just Like That. The show's third season is expected to air in 2025.

