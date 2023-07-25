Sarah Jessica Parker wasn't a fan of Carrie Bradshaw's signature drink. During an appearance on iHeartPodcast's Table for Two With Bruce Bozzi, the 58-year-old Sex and the City star revealed that she wasn't always a fan of a cosmopolitan, her character's cocktail of choice.

"The ones on the show were that kind of cosmopolitan that you later learn are not the good ones. First of all, ours weren't real, they were cranberry juice and water," Parker explained. "You can go to a bar and be served a cosmopolitan that is just cranberry juice. You know, when it's almost Bordeaux colored? It's, like, a pinky kind of Bordeaux."

Parker said she "never drank cosmopolitans" and "thought they were terrible," which was unfortunate given that people would often send them over to her in restaurants thanks to their popularity on the show.

"So kindly, people would send them over. I would say thank you and raise a glass and take a sip and think, 'What is all the fuss about?'" she said, before recalling the cosmopolitan that changed her viewpoint on the drink.

"One day someone sent a cosmopolitan over and it was opaque, pale pink, fleshy, you could see a little bit of pulp of whatever citrus had been used, with a twist, freezing cold, and I was like, 'Oh, this is a cosmopolitan. I get it now,'" she said, adding that she does "love them now."

"I would say I really started drinking cosmopolitans that I chose on my own and would order, I'm going to say like six, seven years ago and I love them," she said. "I don't know that we ever expected from the show, from drinking them, that it would turn into a thing."

After Parker -- along with co-stars Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis -- wrapped Sex and the City's six-season run in 2004, the franchise continued with the release of two movies in 2008 and 2010. More than a decade later came the Max spinoff, And Just Like That, which is currently airing its second season.

Watch the video below for more on the series.

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Sarah Jessica Parker Is 'Thrilled' About Kim Cattrall 'And Just Like That...' Cameo (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

SJP Addresses Kim Cattrall's 'AJLT' Cameo: A 'SATC' Rift Timeline

Why Sarah Jessica Parker Never Went Nude on 'Sex and the City'

Sarah Jessica Parker Says She 'Missed Out' on Getting a Facelift

Related Gallery