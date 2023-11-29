Candace Bushnell's book, Is There Still Sex in the City?, is getting the reality TV spin, ET can confirm. The bestselling author has teamed up with Bunim/Murray Productions to develop a new reality dating series inspired by the book.

Back in 2019, it was announced that Bushnell -- the bestselling author behind Sex and the City, Four Blondes, Lipstick Jungle, The Carrie Diaries and One Fifth Avenue -- would write the pilot script for and serve as an executive producer for a TV series inspired by the book.

Instead, as first reported by Deadline, the new concept will follow four real-life friends in their fifties who are looking for a love do-over as they leave their busy city lives for a dating utopia. They'll live together in a cozy country chateau where they'll have their pick of a different group of men in each episode. They'll try the boy toys, sample a senior-age player, be romanced by the rich guys and even get to flirt with their fantasy man.

The show's goal will be for the friends to find a contestant who will steal their hearts and "bring the sex back to the city."

Bunim/Murray is behind series such as Paramount's The Challenge, as well as CBS' Buddy Games and Paramount+'s The Family Stallone.

"Fifty-something women and above are the hottest new dating demographic, and I should know, I am one of them. Over the decades, I've dated men of all ages and I'm so excited to be working on a show that combines my passion for relationships with the chance to help women, like me, navigate a love do-over," Bushell said in a statement.

Bunim/Murray President Julie Pizzi added, "We feel that Candace's brand has grown with her audience and her expertise in the dating space is an incredible entry point for an immersive dating experiment."

Bushnell's 1996 book, Sex and the City, became the basis for HBO's hit show of the same name in 1998. The series celebrated its 25th anniversary in June, and has spawned two movies and a revival show, And Just Like That, which is currently in production on its third season.

RELATED CONTENT: