Even vampire slayers apologize once in a while!

On Sunday, Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a series of photos of herself sporting sexy lingerie. She captioned the post, “I’m just going to pin these up all over my house as a reminder not to overeat on Thursday #thanksgivingprep.”



In no time, she was bombarded with comments from fans who felt the post was a form a fat-shaming as the food-centric holiday quickly approaches.



“Wow. Really shocked that a woman in a position of influence and a mother would post this,” one indignant follower wrote. “Is that where you place your value? On the size of your thighs? Or your protruding hip bones? Nothing positive comes from this post. Only narcissism and [the] theory that women need to be skinny to be acceptable. You should remove this post. Immediate unfollow from me.”



After discovering the backlash, the 41-year-old actress added her own comment apologizing and explaining that the caption was intended as a joke.



“It’s come to my attention that some people think I was ‘fat shaming’ with this post,” she wrote on Tuesday. “That could not be further from my intentions. I love Thanksgiving and unfortunately my eyes are often bigger than my stomach, and I tend to eat so much I make myself sick. This was a joking reminder to myself not to do that.”



“I’m terribly sorry that people were offended by my attempt at humor,” she added. “Anyone that knows me, knows I would never intentionally ‘shame’ anyone on any basis. I am a champion of all people.”

Courtesy of Instagram

However, a number of female celebs came to Gellar’s defense before and since her apology. "KAWEEN," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wrote. "@sarahmgellar is it weird if I pin these pics of you in my house too?"



“Are you KIDDING me!?!” wrote Will & Grace’s Debra Messing commented. And Shannen Doherty chimed in with some flaming emojis.



Similarly, some of Gellar’s fans offered words of encouragement as well.



“Good lord, I saw this post when @jennifer.garner liked it a few days ago and it made me laugh,” a fan wrote. “I’m a fat 34-year-old mom of 7 and not for a second did I think this rude or shaming or anti anything. I believe she’s just implying we all tend to gain weight through the holidays and to stay focused. Love you Girl!”



“You look great!” another wrote. “It is nice you can be your own inspiration. I am mine. Who better knows your journey to a healthier lifestyle than you. Be proud of what you accomplish for yourself and don’t let the negative Nancy’s bring ya down. You have NOTHING TO APOLOGIZE FOR.”



Get more turkey day news down below.

