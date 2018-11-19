4 Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Wear On Thanksgiving
Stumped on what to wear for Thanksgiving?
While resorting to sweat pants is probably on your mind to accommodate your appetite, we suggest something a little more polished (but still comfy, of course!).
Because Thanksgiving plans can vary -- from a cozy at-home meal with family to a formal dinner reservation -- we're looking to stylish celebs to give us ideas on what to wear for the occasion.
Get fresh outfit inspo ahead.
Meeting the Parents
Are you spending the holiday with your significant other's family? Lili Reinhart's ensemble is perfect for when you want to dress to impress, but still feel comfortable. Opt for a printed midi and pair with a cozy cardigan. This timeless combo lends coverage and reads appropriate and chic.
GET THE LOOK:
Wilfred Thais Cardigan $135
Realisation Par The Amelia $210
Formal
If you prefer a nice restaurant meal in lieu of cooking at home (we feel you, it's a lot of work!), dress up for the outing in a colorful, printed shirtdress, inspired by Constance Wu. The flowy, cinched silhouette will cover your food belly, but you'll never fail to look elevated. Add on a pair of pumps for flair.
GET THE LOOK:
Neon Rose Midaxi Shirt Dress in Luxe Stripe $67
Aldo Cassedy $90
Cozy
Keeping it casual? Do it like Gigi Hadid and throw on your go-to turtleneck and layer a plushy teddy coat over roomy jeans with on-trend leopard print shoes. It's easy and effortlessly cool.
GET THE LOOK:
H&M Pile Jacket $60
Reformation Fawcett Jean $128
Something Navy Amado Genuine Calf Hair Loafer $100
Friendsgiving
Get ready to enjoy lots of food and heaps of wine with your favorite friends in a one-and-done jumpsuit à la Chopra. It's a playful trend you'll feel comfortable wearing in front of your crew. Slip into flats to finish the low-key look.
GET THE LOOK:
Madewell x As Ever Coveralls $175
Oak + Fort Embossed Pointed Mule 2628 $68
