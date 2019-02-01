It's been 20 years since Cruel Intentions was released in 1999 -- and it still has a special place in Sarah Michelle Gellar's heart.

ET spoke with the actress at SiriusXM's Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl LIII, where she reflected on what it was like to shoot the controversial film, which also starred Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair.

"I mean, Cruel was exciting because, for me, I look for things that'll make an impact and something that's different. And teen movies at that point were teen movies," she explained. "We were coming out of a John Hughes era and moving into these sort of frothy, romantic comedies, and to take material like Les Liaisons Dangereuses, and give it to teens and that material, it was sort of the first of it's kind."

"It was daring and edgy, and some people were against the movie and didn't think it was a good idea," Gellar recalled. "[But] I think we always knew that we were doing something really cool."

Life has certainly changed for the blonde beauty and her co-stars since they were young Hollywood actors, but according to Gellar, they've still manged to keep in touch.

"We all see each other all the time. It's funny how your lives are intertwined," she shared. "Our kids are all around the same age, so we see each other."

"I doubt [we'll have] a televised reunion, but we have [personal reunions] all the time," she added.

Fans will, however, see Gellar's face on their TV screens while watching Sunday's Super Bowl LII. The actress stars in a Super Bowl ad for Olay, which pays tribute to her past as a scream queen.

"It was a really exciting shoot. I think it's always exciting to be a part of something that's groundbreaking," she expressed. "When you're the first ever Olay Super Bowl commercial, when you realize that you're starting a trend of commercials aimed at women at a game that's predominantly aimed at men -- even though 50 percent of watchers are women -- you realize that you're doing something important. And then sort of the reality of, 'Oh, this is big!'"

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

2019 Super Bowl Commercials: Watch the Ads Now Before the Game

Cardi B Shoots Down Super Bowl Performance Rumors: 'My Soul Wouldn't Feel Right' (Exclusive)

Shannen Doherty Has 'Couples Date Night' With Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. -- See the Pic!

Related Gallery