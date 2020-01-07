Sarah Michelle Gellar wears her heart on her sleeves... well, all of her pajamas, really! The 42-year-old mother of two took to Instagram on Monday to show off her bold new PJs and to share a familiar face.

"#mcm (and yes this is how I watched the Globes, while recovering from the stomach flu)," she captioned a photo of herself rocking gray PJs with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr.'s face printed all over them.

The pair have been married for 17 years and share daughter Charlotte, 10, and son Rocky, 7.

Gellar recently rang in the new year with a sweet selfie with Prinze Jr.

"Happy New Year from us to you!!!!!! May your troubles last as long as your New Years resolutions 😂 😂," she captioned the sweet shot.

Back in April, Gellar shut down the idea that she would share the screen with Prinze Jr. anytime soon.

"I doubt it, because then who's home with the children?" she told ET.

