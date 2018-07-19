Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Epically Retro Throwback Pic With Kelly Ripa

Big hair, don't care.

Sarah Michelle Gellar poked fun at her style in a throwback photo of herself with Kelly Ripa, which she shared on Instagram on Thursday. In the pic, a brunette Buffy with bangs smiles wide while wearing a white halter top dress and heavy makeup. Ripa, meanwhile, exudes beauty queen vibes in a sequin turquoise strapless gown with her blonde locks half up in a big poof.

"They say big hair, big dreams....maybe they were right. Big hair and clearly didn’t care - ha maybe it finally helped me hit 5’5” ( 😂) @kellyripa #throwbackthursday," Gellar, 41, captioned the throwback Thursday shot.

Ripa jokingly replied to a comment from writer Gary Janetti, writing, "That was from Duchess Fergie's wedding I believe. I know because I wore fake hair and a crooked smile."

Gellar and Ripa launched their careers on the soap opera All My Children back in the early '90s, and have remained close friends ever since. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host also met her husband, Mark Consuelos, on the same daytime soap in 1995.

