She may be dead, but she's still pretty! Sarah Michelle Gellar is handling this pandemic by dressing as her apocalypse-slaying superhero Buffy Summers.

The 43-year-old Buffy the Vampire Slayer star dressed up in her character's prom dress from the 1997 season 1 finale episode, "Prophecy Girl," posting the look on Instagram on Thursday.

"All dressed up and no where to go. 'I say we party' #safeathome #prophecygirl," Gellar captioned the photo of herself in the white dress with a black leather jacket and pink hair.

When one fan asked if she was wearing "THE dress," she replied, "You know it."

Buffy famously wore the white gown to take on The Master in the hit show's season 1 finale. Though he drowns the Slayer, briefly ending her life, her bestie, Xander (Nicholas Brendon), gives her mouth-to-mouth, bringing her back from the dead to finally defeat her first Big Bad of the series.

This isn't the first time Gellar has referenced her monster-fighting alter ego while in quarantine from the coronavirus. In March, she posted a funny GIF of Buffy wielding a scythe in the show's series finale and another one of her wearing sushi pajamas, writing, "How I expected my apocalypse outfit to look. How it actually looks."

Gellar also found a large stick or "stake" on the ground while out for a walk and took it as a definite sign.

She's also shared several GIFs of Buffy crying, first writing, "Me realizing there is no end to homeschooling in sight. Who feels me?!? (I feel for my kids) #throwbackthursday," and then, "No....no...... homeschooling is going great.... everything is great .... I’m doing great #throwbackthursday #homeschool."

Buffy didn't make it to the season 1 prom, but check out ET's flashback of the cast filming season 3's emotional prom episode below:

