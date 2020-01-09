Sarah Paulson couldn't be more ready for Ocean's 9 -- but that doesn't mean everyone else is.

The actress opened up about her desire to make anOcean's 8follow-up while speaking with ET at FX's Television Critics Association winter press tour on Thursday, where she was promoting her new show,Mrs. America. As Paulson joked, they're waiting on one "huge star."

"Oh god, I would love to get an Ocean's 9. We would have to see if Awkwafina's available. She's such a huge star now," Paulson quipped. "It's like, what are we going to do? Probably everyone is waiting on Awkwafina's availability. I mean, Awkwafina? Nora? What gives? You're too famous now."

"We'll have to wait for her. I don't know. I would love to do another one. It was a good time," Paulson added.

Awkwafina is coming off a big Golden Globes win for her role in The Farewell, but she's not the only member of the superstar Ocean's 8 cast who might be difficult to lock down. Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter also starred in the heist comedy; Blanchett and Paulson are currently working together on Mrs. America.

The FX series on Hulu tells the true story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly, played by Blanchett. The show also stars Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm, Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem, Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan and more.

"It was pretty incredible," said Paulson, who plays a character named Alice. "So many of us knew each other from Margo [Martindale] and Uzo and I from New York and the theater community, and Rose as well. And Cate, this is the third time I've worked with her. [Elizabeth] Banks, I know from Los Angeles."

"It's just a big group of people that all kind of knew each other, so it's everyday, somebody's first day came around and we were so excited to see each other, to see their transformation and that was a real, extraordinary part of this too, watching everybody transform," she added.

"I'm not playing an iconic character that many audiences might have attachments to identifying immediately, so I had a little bit more leeway in that regard," Paulson said. "But we had incredible costume designer who really -- sometimes you watch period pieces and everybody looks like they're wearing a costume for a play because it doesn't feel like what people were really wearing then. And this doesn't have that at all, partly due to -- mostly due to our extraordinary hair and makeup and costume departments."

Blanchett told ET: "It couldn't be more timely. I mean, the ERA is all over the news again today because of what's happening in Virginia. It's just every single day that we're in development and the process of shooting it, and now as it's getting closer to release, it's just so relevant to what's happening politically and socially today."

Mrs. America premieres April 15 on Hulu.

