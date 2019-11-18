News

Sasha Cohen, Olympic Figure Skater, Announces She's Pregnant With First Child

By Jackie Willis‍
sasha cohen in south korea
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOC

Sasha Cohen is having a baby!

The 35-year-old Olympic figure skater announced on Sunday that she is expecting her first child with fiance Geoffrey Lieberthal. "Geoff and I are so excited to welcome a little one into the world! Thank you to everyone in our lives for making today such a memorable one. 🙏🏻🤗," Cohen captioned a photo herself, wearing a purple dress with her baby bump on full display, holding up a "baby" balloon.

The mom-to-be also shared some photos on her Instagram Story of what appeared to be her baby shower. 

Geoff and I are so excited to welcome a little one into the world! Thank you to everyone in our lives for making today such a memorable one. 🙏🏻🤗

The baby news comes just shy of a month since Cohen announced on Instagram that she and Lieberthal were engaged. 

♥️ 💍 🌹 🇫🇷

Cohen isn't the only star expecting. Several celebs have recently announced they are pregnant, including Jenna Dewan. Here's a look at her pregnancy announcement:

Related Gallery

 