Sasha Cohen is having a baby!

The 35-year-old Olympic figure skater announced on Sunday that she is expecting her first child with fiance Geoffrey Lieberthal. "Geoff and I are so excited to welcome a little one into the world! Thank you to everyone in our lives for making today such a memorable one. 🙏🏻🤗," Cohen captioned a photo herself, wearing a purple dress with her baby bump on full display, holding up a "baby" balloon.

The mom-to-be also shared some photos on her Instagram Story of what appeared to be her baby shower.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

The baby news comes just shy of a month since Cohen announced on Instagram that she and Lieberthal were engaged.

Cohen isn't the only star expecting. Several celebs have recently announced they are pregnant, including Jenna Dewan. Here's a look at her pregnancy announcement:

Jenna Dewan Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Steve Kazee Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

'Little Women: LA' Star Terra Jolé Pregnant With Third Baby: Pics

'90 Day Fiance': Emily Is Pregnant With Sasha's Third Baby But Convinced Their Relationship Is 'Different'

Laura Prepon Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Ben Foster

Related Gallery