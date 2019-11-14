'Little Women: LA' Star Terra Jolé Pregnant With Third Baby: Pics

Party of five!

ET has learned that Little Women: LA star Terra Jolé is pregnant with her third baby.

Jolé is joined by her husband, Joe Gnoffo, 4-year-old daughter, Penelope, and 3-year-old son, Grayson, in the excitement of expanding their family. The Dancing With the Stars alum is 21 weeks pregnant and baby number three is due just five days before Penelope’s fifth birthday in March.

In a joint statement, the couple tells ET, “Life is about to get even more chaotic and joyful in the Spring with our new blessing! So excited to finally be able to share this big news (and not have to hide the growing belly anymore!) and really enjoy this pregnancy. We are feeling all the emotions right now as our party of four becomes a party of five!”

Jolé also took to Instagram on Thursday, sharing a shot of herself posing in front of some fairy lights while wrapped in a draped white cloth that showed off her bare baby bump.

"The secret is out. 21 weeks and counting," she captioned the shot.

