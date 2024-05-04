Dua Lipa took to the Saturday Night Live stage over the weekend for her hosting debut, and she was feeling the love from two special guests in the crowd.

The 28-year-old "Illusion" singer was all smiles as she came out and was greeted with a warm welcome by the Studio 8H audience -- which included her parents, Anesa and Dukagjin.

"It's great to be back in 30 Rock. I actually made my US TV debut eight years ago, downstairs on The Tonight Show. So this building does feel a lot like home," Lipa shared. "And especially tonight, because my parents are here in the audience."

The camera cut to her parents, who were seated in the balcony and looked somewhat shy when suddenly in the spotlight.

"As you can see, they're kind of cool. They love to party," Lipa continued. "One night, I was out with my friends and we ended up at the club at 3 in the morning. And who do I bump into but my parents!"

"Which was embarrassing," she continued. "Because the last thing you want to see when you're super high and drunk off your ass is your daughter."

The joke made both her parents burst into laughter, and she sweetly shared her appreciation for their life-long support.

"But really, they've always been so supportive," she shared. "They let me move from Kosovo to London when I was just 15 to start my career, and now my third album just dropped."

Lipa's album, Radical Optimism, dropped on Friday, just one day before her hosting gig -- and the singer debuted her new lead single, "Illusion," during her first set as musical guest.

Last week, NBC announced the lineup for the final two shows of the season -- with Maya Rudolph set to return as host for the third time, alongside musical guest Vampire Weekend, on May 11.

Meanwhile, Jake Gyllenhaal will host the season finale -- which will also mark his third time as host -- with Sabrina Carpenter joining him as musical guest on May 18.

