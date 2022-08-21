Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have all the ingredients to make it last! ET spoke to Stratton Leopold, director, producer, Executive Vice President of Paramount Pictures and owner of Savannah-area ice cream shop, Leopold's Ice Cream, ahead of the big wedding Saturday, about why he thinks the couple are going to "be together forever."

"They complement each other so well," Leopold, whose ice cream parlor has been managed by his family for 103 years, gushed. "They work together. I mean, they're both family-oriented which is crucial, I think, to any relationship, and they have that down."

Leopold, who met Affleck while working on the set of 1991's The Sum of All Fears and auditioned Lopez for 1999's The General's Daughter, has not only worked with the couple -- separately and together -- but has seen both iterations of Bennnifer as he's served them ice cream throughout the years. In fact, the couple stopped by the Savannah institution ahead of their big day, though Leopold, who said he often chats with Affleck when he's in town, was not in attendance.

"They were in town the other day. But I wasn't here," he shared.

Both Savannah and the ice cream shop have served as a place where the couple can bring their children and avoid the "scrum" that often takes place when the couple are out and about.

"Savannah -- they come in here with the kids -- I mean, it's different here. It really is," Leopold explained. It's different because, my goodness, you don't have -- I mentioned, the scrum of publicity -- typically doesn't happen here. It's more of a family friendly city, if you will, even for Ben and Jennifer."

The city and their wedding venue -- Affleck's Riceboro, Georgia estate -- are a big part of the couple's love story. The 87-acre mansion, where the couple said "I do" Saturday, was initially purchased by Affleck in 2003 when the now-newlyweds, were dating for the first time.

Stephen Morton/ZUMAPRESS.com

While the estate is where they said their vows, the couple's star-studded wedding kicked off at the The Perry Lane Hotel.

Wedding guests were already celebrating in the lobby of the Savannah-area hotel Saturday, as they got ready to board their waiting shuttles and head to Affleck's Riceboro mansion. An eyewitness told ET that a hotel staff member entered the lobby and popped a bottle of champagne to celebrate the occasion.

Guests wore white for the wedding, the source shared. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."

The Affleck's big day was all about love. Officiated by life coach, Jay Shetty, the wedding was attended by family, friends and a slew of celeb guests, including Matt Damon, Kevin Smith and more -- some of whom captured the day's most special moments on social media. Model, Pia Loyola Whitesell, shared a series of snaps from the ceremony, including pictures of signs on display at the venue -- one of which featured lines from 1 Corinthians 13:5 -- written on wooden boards in white lettering.

After the ceremony, guests were transported from the main house to the reception via trolley service provided by Old Savannah Tours. Keeping things personal, the couple's trolleys included custom JB vinyl was on the side of the rides -- the same inscription on the goodie bags given to each guest. Sonja Oglesby, Director at Old Savannah Tours, told ET, "The guests were all excited to be there and happy to be invited. Everyone was very happy and polite and happy for Jen and Ben."

She added, "We were excited for our trolleys and our drivers to be part of their celebration."

Affleck and Lopez's big day was capped off with an extravagant fireworks display. Whitesell shared a video of the show on her Instagram Story, which saw a series of fireworks shooting into the night sky to celebrate the couple's monumental moment. Along with the light show, the model wrote, "El Amor."

From preparations to around-the-clock security, there was a lot of commotion in just the last day to get the venue ready for a wedding worthy of two A-listers -- not to mention Ben's mom's trip to the hospital -- a source told ET that Affleck and Lopez remained cool, calm and collected through it all.

"Ben and Jen have been so gracious all weekend. They have been wonderful towards all the staff helping with the event, from the limo shuttle service company and beyond," the source said. "You can tell how in love they are and how comfortable they are with each other. They can't wait to continue to celebrate all weekend long with the people they love the most."

For more on the wedding, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Inside Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Wedding: All Guests Wear White

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Weekend Ends With Sunday BBQ

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Weekend: Every Celeb Attendee

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding Festivities Begin | ET’s The Download This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery