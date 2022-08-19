Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia wedding location was abuzz Friday afternoon. Ahead of the couple's second nuptials, an ambulance was spotted leaving the actor's Riceboro, Georgia, estate.

According to Daily Mail, an ambulance sped into the property around noon and spent 20 minutes there before heading to the hospital under police escort. A source told the outlet that Affleck's mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, fell off a dock and cut her leg, adding that her son found her and called an ambulance.

In pics obtained by the outlet, Lopez and Affleck were spotted outside the hospital following the incident. The couple walked out alongside Boldt, who had a bandaged leg and was being pushed in a wheelchair, in the shots obtained by the outlet.

Meanwhile, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office told People that an ambulance arrived at the estate and transported a patient to a Savannah-area hospital.

According to the second outlet, the patient in question was a juvenile whose parent/guardian was at the scene. The patient was alert, responsive and experienced non-life-threatening injuries, which were treated at the scene before they were transported to the hospital, the outlet reported.

ET has reached out to Affleck's rep, as well as the authorities, for comment.

A source previously told ET that the property, which Affleck purchased in 2003 when he was first dating his now-wife, is "in a quiet, private and exclusive neighborhood with lots of amenities." It sits on 87 acres and includes a 6,000 square-foot main house and a 10,000 square-foot guest house.

"Ben has always loved the country, outdoors and being by the water. Georgia has always been a special and peaceful place for him," the source said. "He has always felt at ease there. He got his home in Riceboro when he was dating Jen and loved that they could be low key and private there... It's no question that Ben and Jen love the location."

"It's a special place for them as a couple and they can't wait to celebrate their love in front of their friends and family," a second source added. "Their loved ones are so happy for them and everyone is looking forward to getting together and celebrating."

