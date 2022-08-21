Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are capping off their wedding weekend with a Sunday BBQ. Following their wedding at Ben's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, on Saturday, guests joined the newlyweds back at the 87-acre property for lunch. An eyewitness tells ET that wedding officiant, Jay Shetty, Matt Damon's brother, Kyle and more, were snapping photos at the The Perry Lane Hotel in Savannah before heading out for Ben and Jen's BBQ.

Shetty and his wife, Radhi, were seen "taking photos outside of the hotel with other guests," the eyewitness shared. Dressed for the occasion, Radhi donned a floral print dress, while Jay dressed in orange colored tie dye pants and a patterned jacket, as they snapped pics before "heading into a black car to go to Ben and Jen's BBQ."

Kyle and his wife were also spotted leaving the hotel for lunch. The eyewitness tells ET that Kyle's wife was in the hotel lobby carrying the 'JB' bags they were given upon arriving to Savannah."

Before heading towards the shuttles, which were on-site at the hotel to take guests to lunch back at Ben's estate, Kyle and his wife were seen "thanking the hotel staff for running everything so smoothly" on Affleck and Lopez's big day, nothing that "it ended up being perfect."

The couple, "showed their IDs to check in with hotel staff, like they did last night, and then headed towards the shuttles."

The whirlwind wedding weekend began Saturday morning with wedding guests celebrating in the lobby of the Savannah-area hotel as they got ready to board their waiting shuttles. An eyewitness told ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." There, a hotel staff member entered the lobby and popped a bottle of champagne. When one wedding guest got their glass of champagne, the guest exalted, "I'm ready!"

Guests wore white for Saturday's big soiree, the source shared. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."

The IDs, which guests used throughout the weekend, were provided before boarding the waiting shuttles. There, while waiting to board, guests snapped pictures to mark the occasion.

The Affleck's big day was all about love -- with some of the day's most special moments captured by the couple's A-list guests. Model, Pia Loyola Whitesell, shared a series of snaps from the ceremony, including pictures of signs on display at the venue -- one of which featured lines from 1 Corinthians 13:5 -- written on wooden boards in white lettering. The evening was capped off with an extravagant fireworks display. Whitesell shared a video of the show on her Instagram Story, which saw a series of fireworks shooting into the night sky to celebrate the couple's monumental moment. Along with the light show, the model wrote, "El Amor."

Of the goodie bag's Matt Damon's brother and his wife were sporting Sunday, a source tells ET that wedding guests staying at The Perry Lane Hotel were welcomed with goodie bags in the straw nude material, with a "JB" inscription in white script letters on the bag.

While there was a lot of commotion in just the last day to get the venue ready for a wedding worthy of two A-listers -- not to mention Ben's mom's trip to the hospital -- a source told ET that Ben and Jen remained cool, calm and collected through it all.

"Ben and Jen have been so gracious all weekend. They have been wonderful towards all the staff helping with the event, from the limo shuttle service company and beyond," the source said. "You can tell how in love they are and how comfortable they are with each other. They can't wait to continue to celebrate all weekend long with the people they love the most."

For more on the couple, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Inside Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Wedding: All Guests Wear White

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Weekend: Every Celeb Attendee

Here's What Jennifer Garner Did During JLo and Ben Affleck's Wedding

J.Lo and Ben Affleck’s Wedding: Ambulance Called to Actor’s Georgia Estate Ahead of Nuptials This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery