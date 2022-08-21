Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White, a Firework Display & More
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!
ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
Sounds like a blast! In fact, while guests were at the reception desk waiting for shuttles provided by Coastal Limo, a source tells ET that a hotel staff member entered the lobby and popped a bottle of champagne. When one wedding guest got their glass of champagne, the guest exalted, "I'm ready!"
The source said guests provided their IDs before boarding the waiting shuttles. While they waited, guests snapped pictures to commemorate the moment. Filmmaker Kevin Smith, famous for almost always wearing only jerseys, later took to Twitter and showed off his outfit. He tweeted, "This is as formal as I’ve been dressed since maybe my First Communion when I was 7."
Jay Shetty's wife, Radhi, was seen in the lobby with her stylist discussing how Shetty had to leave the hotel early. After all, he's officiating the wedding. The source said she loved how everyone is wearing white, and she held a matcha latte as she checked in as Shetty's wife.
For his part, a source said Shetty's attire consisted of an off-white suit, bow tie and shiny leather off-white dress shoes. He was carrying his cell phone, sunglasses, a pen and a journal before a black car arrived to pick him up.
The Affleck's big day was all about love. Model, Pia Loyola Whitesell shared a series pictures of signs from the ceremony -- which included a series of lines from 1 Corinthians 13:5, written on wooden boards in white lettering.
Jennifer and Ben's big day was capped off with an extravagant fireworks display. Whitesell, shared a video on her Instagram stories of a series of fireworks shooting into the night sky on her Instagram story. Along with the light show, the model wrote, "El Amor."
And, yes, there were goodie bags. A source tells ET that wedding guests staying at The Perry Lane Hotel were welcomed with goodie bags in the straw nude material with a "JB" inscription in white script letters on the bag.
As for the venue at Ben's estate, a source says security has been working around the clock. And, according to a report in the Daily Mail, even Ben took part in beefing up security. The outlet reported that he secured a no-fly zone permit over the property as preparations got underway. The Daily Mail reports the permit applies to within a three-mile radius of the massive property.
While there's been a lot of commotion in just the last day to get the venue ready for a wedding worthy of two A-listers -- not to mention Ben's mom's trip to the hospital -- a source tells ET that Ben and Jen have remained cool, calm and collected.
"Ben and Jen have been so gracious all weekend. They have been wonderful towards all the staff helping with the event, from the limo shuttle service company and beyond," the source said. "You can tell how in love they are and how comfortable they are with each other. They can't wait to continue to celebrate all weekend long with the people they love the most."
