Savannah Chrisley Gives Update on Mom Julie's Prison Release

Savannah Chrisley is cautiously optimistic about when her mom, Julie Chrisley, will be released from prison.

In the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, the 26-year-old reality TV star said she hopes there will be more news to share within the next 90 days. And, if all goes well, Savannah says she hopes her mom will be released from prison by Thanksgiving Day.

"So, now we sit and wait. Hopefully no more than 90 days to go for that hearing and hopefully she comes home," Savannah said.

She later added, "I'm making it my goal that by Thanksgiving she's home."

The hearing Savannah's referring to is in reference to Julie's re-sentencing hearing, after federal appeals judges ordered the lower courts to throw out her sentence following her 2022 conviction on federal tax evasion and bank fraud.

In court documents obtained by ET, a legal error was found in how the trial judge calculated Julie's sentencing as it held her accountable for the entire bank fraud scheme. The appellate panel has sent her case back to the lower court for a resentencing.

Julie, who reported to prison in January 2023, is currently serving a reduced five-year sentence in Lexington, Kentucky.

"I'm in this place of wanting to rejoice but at the same time, I don't want to get my hopes up, and I tend to do that a lot," Savannah added.

If Julie's released, Savannah says that'll free her up to focus on her father, Todd Chrisley, who is serving his reduced 10-year prison sentence in Pensacola, Florida. Federal appeals judges upheld his prison sentence.

In the meantime, Savannah's already planning on how she'll help her mom re-acclimate if she's released from prison sooner rather than later.

"It is gonna be challenging for her to come home and there's going to be lots of therapy involved ... anything I can do to help her get in the best space she could possibly ever be that's what I'm gonna do ... just getting her on the right track because I can only imagine how she's gonna feel coming home, and it's going to be overwhelming," said Savannah, who also envisioned how she'll break the news about Julie's prison release to her 18-year-old brother, Grayson, and 11-year-old sister, Chloe. "And when I get the call that she can come home I honestly don't think I'm gonna tell anyone. I'm probably just going to go and get her, bring her home, let her get settled and then let Chloe and Grayson walk into the room and not know that she's there."

