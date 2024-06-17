Savannah Chrisley is missing her dad. In honor of Father's Day, Todd Chrisley's daughter took to Instagram to share a montage of photos with her dad amid his 10-year prison sentence. Savannah's mom, Julie Chrisley, is also serving a five-year prison sentence.

"This Fathers [sic] Day has hit me like a ton of bricks! As I sit here in the airport, in Pensacola, Florida, I find myself reflecting on the absence of my dad for the second year in a row," Savannah wrote. "This isn’t just about missing him at the dinner table, or the lack of his laughter and jokes filling our home and family…it’s about the profound impact his absence has had on our family."

"17 Months Ago, my dad was sent to prison…and since then, our family has been struggling to find our footing," she continued. "The void left by his absence is undeniable. Our family, one that was once whole and complete, now feels fractured and incomplete without my sweet mama and daddy."

Savannah noted that her family's experience has shown her "firsthand the harsh realities of our prison system."

"I was never subjected to it. I just didn't know. But I can tell you…It doesn't just punish the individual…it tears at the true core of families, leaving behind wounds that are slow to heal. I honestly don’t know if they ever will," she admitted. "The supposed justice often feels unjust, and the system designed to protect us sometimes feels like it’s doing the opposite."

Savannah Chrisley with her parents, Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley. - Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Savannah candidly wrote that she is "not okay" amid her parents' prison sentences.

"The pain of losing my father to prison is a burden I carry every day," she wrote. "Looking at old photos reminds me of the beautiful moments we shared as a family, but it also serves as a dark yet stark reminder of what we've lost and the uncertainty of our future together. The hurt is unbearable at times… I'm just a girl who misses her daddy."

As she deals with her pain, though, Savannah wrote that she is "committed to fighting for justice…for my family and for all families who have been torn apart by an imperfect system."

"No family should have to endure such hurt and trauma," she wrote. "We all deserve better, and I will advocate tirelessly to ensure that our justice system becomes a force for healing and restoration, not further pain and division."

Savannah concluded her post by acknowledging that she's "not the only one with a heavy heart today," noting that some of her followers "share similar stories" to hers.

"I really hope that my page can be a place of growth and that TOGETHER we can work towards a future where families are not shattered by injustice and where every individual is treated with dignity and fairness," she wrote. "I have so much hope for our future… I miss you daddy… I WILL NEVER STOP FIGHTING THE GOOD FIGHT."

The couple was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud in June 2022. Less than six months later, Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars reported to prison in January 2023, Todd in Pensacola, Florida, and Julie in Lexington, Kentucky. Since then, Todd and Julie, both of whom are appealing their conviction, have each had years shaved off their prison sentence.

Back in March, Savannah, who has custody of her two younger siblings, told ET that she's considering a career as an attorney following her parents' release.

"I would most certainly go back to school and try to become a lawyer," she said. "It's never too late to follow your dreams. If I could be a lawyer by the time I'm 30 or 32, I might just do it."

The following month, Savannah revealed on her Unlocked podcast that a reality show on her parents' incarceration is in the works.

"A network wanted to see the true grit behind this whole case," she said. "So we are working on that and I'm really excited for that because that's kind of what God has placed on my heart. God has placed on my heart to work on a project that is going to change the lives of millions of people and I truly do believe that's what this can do."

