Savannah Chrisley is confirming her sister, Lindsie Chrisley's, absence at their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley's, April 19 appeal.

Todd and Julie were convicted on federal fraud charges in November 2022 and reported to prison in January 2023. Though the reality stars were initially sentenced to a combined 19 years, Todd is serving his reduced 10-year prison sentence in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie is serving a reduced five-year sentence in Lexington, Kentucky.

During the appeal -- which was attended by Savannah, her boyfriend, Robert Shiver, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley and Faye "Nanny Faye" Chrisley -- lawyers for Todd and Julie argued that there was misconduct in their case.

On Thursday, the Chrisley Knowns Best alum did a Instagram Q&A where she set the record straight about her older sister's absence.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted for federal tax crimes in 2022. - USA Network

"Did you hear Lindsie's podcast today saying you told her privately NOT to attend?" a user asked.

Savannah went on to clarify things.

"I was not going to address this publicly at all because I didn't feel like there was a need but since Lindsie felt the need to go on her podcast and discuss this in order to help her get her ratings, I will address it," she said in the video recorded while she was taking a walk. "I most certainly told her privately not to attend. I told her that she was not wanted, that my dad did not want her there and that he didn't care to have a relationship with her."

She continued, "I said all of these things. I am more than happy that I said that and it's my parents' appeal, they have the right to say who they want there and who they don't."

Savannah, 26, went on to add that Lindsie's alleged involvement with the prosecutors on the case contributed to the decision for her not to be there.

"And with her involvement with the government, my parents didn't want her there," she claimed. "She had involvement and she has threatened to sue me, that's fine because there's nothing that I'm saying that cannot be backed up via the court records. The FBI read off a letter Lindsie wrote to them in court, so yes, she's correct, I didn't want her to attend."

Savannah Chrisley sets the record straight about her sister Lindsie's absence from her parents appeal hearing. - ET

The Unlocked podcast host claimed that Lindsie's mention of the appeal came at a time where there were "very damning articles" coming out about her, and that her comments were part of her attempt to get more "fame and attention."

Savannah also spoke about her sister's lack of faith behind her upcoming series, which will focus on justice reform and their parents' case.

"On a new show, that they don't believe is happening, it is less of a reality show and more of a show that is true crime and discusses our case in depth," Savannah said about the series' structure. "There will be legal analysis on there discussing it and it will also touch on all the prison reform advocacy work that I am doing along with some lawyers of mine."

Savannah ended her chat about Lindsie with one final bit of shade.

"So God bless her and she should probably worry about her own disastrous life, before discussing me on her podcast," she said. "Because I can do the same."

Savannah's comments come after Lindsie addressed her absence at the appeal on Wednesday's episode of her Southern Tea podcast, and confirmed that she was not there.

"I do feel that it was in the best interest for me and everyone else," Lindsie shared. "My sister privately let the message get to us that she did not want us at the hearing and it was shared with me that if we were there, there would be issues and we would be asked to leave. And it was a bit mind-blowing to me because I personally feel I was used at the trial and then things changed once the convictions came down and all the relationships pretty much changed."

Lindsie Chrisley confirmed that she was not at her father Todd Chrisley's appeal hearing. - Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Concert For Love And Acceptance

Linsie's brief statements on the matter ended with her being optimistic about her family moving forward on their different paths.

"I say all that to say I do not wish anyone bad," she said. "I hope everyone can move on with their lives including myself. I am currently just focused on my mental health, raising Jackson and my personal life."

Lindsie clarified one final time that it was her family that asked her not to attend, despite her siblings requesting the public show up to support.

"I also just want to state, no one has any control on who can attend or not," she said. "It's mind-blowing to me the mind control and manipulation and I'm just gonna leave it at that."

Last year, Savannah and Lindsie got candid on their respective podcasts about their estranged relationship. In October, Lindsie said that she was willing to work on repairing their relationship privately.

In March, Savannah was optimistic amid her parents' appeal hearing. Speaking to ET, the former Masked Singer contestant shared when she was hoping to have her parents back home.

"Obviously, I hope to have them home, maybe later in the summer," she said.

Savannah even expressed her own potential for a career in law.

"I would if my mom comes home," she said. "I have told Grayson that I would do it. So if Mom comes home then obviously it'll be she and Chloe or if Mom and Dad both come home then I would most certainly go back to school and try to become a lawyer. It's never too late to follow your dreams. If I could be a lawyer by the time I'm 30 or 32, I might just do it."

RELATED CONTENT: