Savannah Chrisley is feeling super optimistic about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, getting released from prison sooner rather than later.

Savannah, who recently was eliminated from The Masked Singer, spoke to ET's Nischelle Turner and sang an excited tune when talking about her parents' upcoming appeal. It was last winter when she shared that the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed to hear oral arguments on their case. Todd and Julie were convicted on fraud charges in November 2022 and reported to prison in January 2023. Though the reality stars were initially sentenced to a combined 19 years, Todd is serving his reduced 10-year prison sentence in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie is serving a reduced five-year sentence in Lexington, Kentucky.

Since they reported to prison, Savannah's sought to help free her parents, and now the chance to appeal their sentences is inching closer and closer.

"Looking forward to our appeal April 19," Savannah tells ET. "Obviously, I hope to have them home, maybe later in the summer."

Since her parents have been behind bars, the 26-year-old has taken on the responsibility of raising her two younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe.

"Just trying to do it all," said Savannah in reference to working full time, managing a social/love life and helping her parents fight the legal system. "Raising a 17- and 11-year-old is a full-time job, but also working and trying to provide a life for them as well as fighting day in and day out with lawyers to get my parents home."

With so many complexities on her plate, it's left many to wonder if Savannah might have a second act, perhaps as an attorney?

"I would if my mom comes home," she said. "I have told Grayson that I would do it. So if Mom comes home then obviously it'll be she and Chloe or if Mom and Dad both come home then I would most certainly go back to school and try to become a lawyer. It's never too late to follow your dreams. If I could be a lawyer by the time I'm 30 or 32, I might just do it."

In the meantime, Savannah can count on support from her boyfriend, Robert Shiver, whom she went Instagram official with in November, three months after they started dating in August.

"Robert has been such a great support system and it's just a very adult relationship, you know?" Savannah said. "He has his own stuff going on. I have my own stuff going on, but we've been able to lean on each other."

Part of her own support system is trying new things and embracing her "year of yes," which is why fans got to see her take part in The Masked Singer.

"It was a challenge for sure, and I just closed my eyes and went for it," Savannah shared, as she reflected on her performance of The Tokens' "The Lion Sleeps Tonight."

"I don't have any real musical abilities, so I was nervous as all get-out, but I like to say this is my year of yes," she explained. "I'm saying yes to whatever comes my way. Be uncomfortable. Life is too short to not have experiences. So that's where I'm at with it."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

