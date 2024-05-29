Savannah Chrisley is getting candid about the perils of long-distance dating.

On the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, the former reality TV star spoke about the challenging part of her relationship with Robert Shiver.

"Long-distance relationships, they suck," the Chrisley Knows Best alum said. "At first they're so easy and then when you have big life moments and holidays and you don't get to spend them together, that's tough. So now I'm just trying to navigate this next chapter of my personal relationship."

Savannah Chrisley got candid about the challenging parts of her long-distance relationship. - ET

Savannah confirmed her relationship with Robert, who is a former Auburn University football player, whose ex-wife, Lindsay Shiver, is in jail for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill him in September. In November, the reality TV star and former athlete went Instagram official.

Savannah is optimistic about seeing more of her beau in the coming months as things slow down for the summer.

"Nine months which is wild, absolutely insane," she said of the timeline of their relationship. "It's just hard the long distance but now that summer is here, we'll be spending a lot of time with each other. I guess that's another interesting thing that's going to happen, us being there and spending time with Robert and his family and friends and his friends who have become close friends of mine."

Robert is the father of three children -- whom he shares with his ex-wife, and Savannah has custody of her 18-year-old brother, Grayson, and 11-year-old niece, Chloe, while her parents, Todd and Julie, serve out their combined 19-year prison sentences for federal tax crimes.

For Savannah, finding time to be alone with Robert is going to pose another issue amid all the kids.

"It's also hard because he has kids and I have Chloe and Grayson," she said. "There's really never time of just he and I. We do have to be better at carving out time like that."

In October, Savannah spoke to ET about her and Robert's blossoming relationship -- which began after she DM'd him -- and how the timing couldn't have been more divine.

"We started talking first of August, end of July, and so it's new, but I feel like God knew that we needed each other during this phase of our life," Savannah said. "I'm just grateful to have someone in my life that is just an insane communicator, a great human being, a great parent."

She continued, "I feel like I've learned so much from him in such a short period of time. I'm just forever grateful for that. This has just gone to show me that you can find beauty in the ashes. It may not happen overnight, but it'll happen."

